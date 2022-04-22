I’m not going to waste any time with a grand introduction for this week’s music reviews. This week’s album reviews are with “Full Court Press” by Big K.R.I.T, Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA and Girl Talk, “Familia” by Camila Cabello and “Cody Simpson” by Cody Simpson. There are no classic album reviews this week.
‘Full Court Press,’ (Big K.R.I.T, Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA and Girl Talk)
“Full Court Press” is a first for the “Millard with the Music Reviews” column, as it’s a collaborative album. Collaborative albums are most common in the rap genre, which is where you’ll find this. I’ve been aware of Big K.R.I.T for awhile, but the person who got me to listen to this was Wiz Khalifa. Wiz has been one of my favorite rappers for the better part of a decade.
This album is quintessential Wiz Khalifa. He’s got such a smooth flow, and is certainly a highlight of this album. Nobody is by themselves in this album. I couldn’t tell you exactly which person is which in any of the songs other than Wiz Khalifa, but there’s not many songs on this album that I’d say are bad. This album can switch from pump up songs to chill songs at the drop of a hat. It’s exactly the kind of rap music that I enjoy. The beats are great and the flows are smooth and easy to understand. If you combine great beats with smooth flows, you’ve got the recipe for a good album.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Mind Blown,” “How the Story Goes,” “Revenge of the Cool” and “Ain’t No Fun.”
Scotty’s Score: 91/100.
‘Familia,’ (Camila Cabello)
Camila Cabello is someone I’ve known about since her days as a part of the girl pop group Fifth Harmony. I’ve always been a fan of hers. Her voice is one of my favorites, as it strikes a balance between delicate and smoky. She can lure me in easily with her voice. Lyrically, a lot of these songs are relatable. Some of them are partially in Spanish, which doesn’t bother me because of how beautiful I find Cabello’s voice. There are a few features on this album, with Willow Smith and Ed Sheeran being the standouts. There’s a little island chill vibe to Cabello’s music that fits perfectly with good weather and a cold drink, which hopefully will be a plentiful thing this summer.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “psychofreak,” “Bam Bam” and “Don’t Go Yet.”
Scotty’s Score: 86/100.
‘Cody Simpson,’ (Cody Simpson)
Cody Simpson is an Australian singer, songwriter and swimmer. Yes, we have a singing athlete this week. Simpson isn’t as well known as I feel he should be. I first came to know of him when he released the song “New Problems” in 2015. That song quickly became one of my favorite songs of that year.
This album continues Simpson’s laid back style of singing. He’s got a slightly raspy voice, but it’s still solid. This album has some pretty good production value, as it sounds more clear and well put together than his previous work. Lyrically, Simpson is really good at telling a story you relate to with his songs. His music is slightly pop sounding, but it’s also a little bluesy, country and folklike. I hope that you’ll listen to this, and that you’ll find a new artist to enjoy like I did in 2015.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Nice to Meet You,” “Across the Sea,” “Heroine” and “It’s a Dream.”
Scotty’s Score: 89/100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.