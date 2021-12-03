I’ve got to be honest here...I’m not a big Christmas music guy.
It’s not that it’s bad, super religious or on the radio instead of songs you’d regularly hear for the 500th time. It’s just that it creeps up on you, and you can’t get it out of your head. Instead of giving me Christmas cheer, most Christmas music infuriates me. However, with this being December, it’s prime Christmas music time. Not all Christmas music is terrible, so during December, I’ll be providing you with a few of my favorite Christmas albums.
This week’s reviews are for Adele’s “30,” Hanson’s “Snowed In” and NSYNC’s “Home for Christmas.”
'30' (Adele, Nov. 19, 2021)
In case you’ve been living under a rock, Adele is probably the most popular female singer not named Taylor Swift right now. The English songstress has one of the greatest voices in the singing game right now. Her music has the ability to make you miss old relationships from your middle school years unlike anyone else’s.
“30” is her fourth album. It’s mainly about her divorce and motherhood, and has themes of heartache and hope. There are songs that will certainly make you cry. Some of the songs are kinda jazzy, and they give me a little lounge singer vibe. There aren't that many radio friendly songs as her previous album “25,” but it’s serviceable. I’m sure Adele has more songs in her on her next album that will make up for this album’s lack of hits, because a good amount of these songs just don’t resonate with me. It’s good, but I think Adele can do better.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Easy on Me,” “Oh My God” and “I Drink Wine”
Scotty’s Score: 79/100.
'Snowed In' (Hanson, Nov. 18, 1997)
I have a soft spot for Hanson. If you’re a person of a certain age, you’ll remember how inescapable “mmmBop” was. This album was not long after that song. Zac Hanson hadn’t quite hit puberty yet, so his voice still has that child-like whimsy. Taylor Hanson, who was kinda the Harry Styles of the group, was starting to come into his own.
“Snowed In” is a great time capsule of the late 1990s. It’s got pop and rock elements, and it was the best selling Christmas album of 1997. There are Christmas classics, covers and originals. This is the type of Christmas music that I can actually enjoy.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Merry Christmas Baby,” “What Christmas Means to Me” and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”
Scotty’s Score: 90/100.
'Home for Christmas' (NSYNC, Nov. 10, 1998)
When I think of Christmas albums, this is the album I think of immediately. I’m a big-time Justin Timberlake fan, although I will say that J.C. Chasez was the strongest vocalist in the group. “Home For Christmas” is a definitive classic, because most of the songs are originals, with a few traditional songs added. It wasn’t always thought of that way, but it’s gotten a critical reevaluation in recent years. The five-part harmonies that NSYNC were known for are on-point. Everyone gets a chance to shine, even Chris Kirkpatrick. There are some Christmas songs that are more adult contemporary ballads, with themes that seem a little more mature than your typical Christmas fare. I love this album, and I love NSYNC.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Home for Christmas,” “Under My Tree” and “I Never Knew the Meaning of Christmas”
Scotty’s Score: 94/100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.