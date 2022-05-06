I decided to do something different with this week’s music reviews.
I’ve listened to more music this week than I have previously. This week, I’m reviewing one album that has not been released yet, one album by an artist you should know that you probably don’t, and one album by one of the most well-known modern country artists. This week’s reviews are with “Balance” by Pink Honey Moan, “Coming of Age” by Taylor Bennett, and “Georgia” by Jason Aldean.
'Balance,' (Pink Honey Moan, release date TBA)
Pink Honey Moan is the stage name for Pierre’s own Jared Lindbloom. He performed at Drifters a couple of weeks ago, and he gave me an early version of the album he’s working on, which is titled “Balance.”
The album is about trying to balance your personal life with your work life. Does Lindbloom chase his music dream, pushing his personal responsibilities to the side? That’s what this album deals with. It’s very deep and meaningful. Of the six songs on it, I couldn’t find one that I didn’t like. I will note that an acoustic version of “Make Believe” could be explored. “Closer to You” is the diamond song on this album, as it’s the one the resonates the most with me. The beat on “By the Beating of My Heart” reminds me of “Waterfalls” by TLC. The final track, “Your Voice,” will sound much better once it gets mixed down. Overall, this is a solid effort by Pink Honey Moan. I look forward to seeing what else he does.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Running Up the Hillside,” “Closer to You” and “Make You Feel Seen Again.”
Scotty’s Score: 90/100.
'Coming of Age,' (Taylor Bennett, April 22)
You may not know Taylor Bennett, but you probably know his brother. Taylor Bennett is the brother of Chance The Rapper, who has his own prolific music career. Bennett is a little lesser known than his older sibling, but that does not mean he’s not talented. In fact, Taylor Bennett might be my favorite discovery of 2022.
Bennett’s voice sounds somewhat similar to Chance’s voice, which is understandable given that their family. However, his style is different and solely his own. In this album, Bennett enlists the help of those in the indie rock scene, including Matt from Matt and Kim and Tom Higgenson from Plain White T’s. He’ll go from a chill track like “Intro” to a certified banger like “Good Guy.” There are elements of pop-punk and rock within the beats of Bennett’s music. Lyrically, this album tells a story with each song. I’m really glad I stumbled upon this album, because it feels like one I’ll put on when I need to relax.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Kick Back,” “Good Guy” and “Come Alive.”
Scotty’s Score: 83/100.
'Georgia,' (Jason Aldean, April 22)
I reviewed the first part of this double album “Macon” last Fall, so it only felt right that I reviewed this one. Jason Aldean sounds exceptionally better on “Georgia” than he did on “Macon.” The lyrics have more meaning. While he does have songs that deal with drinking, which for a sober guy can feel a little grating, this album has more ballads and feeling. There’s a commonality with a lot of these songs where Jason Aldean is dealing with relationship issues. It made me wonder who hurt him, and how revenge can be enacted. If Jason Aldean keeps to this kind of music, I’ll enjoy him more.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Whiskey Me Away,” “Trouble with a Heartbreak,” and “The State I’m In.”
Scotty’s Score: 78/100.
