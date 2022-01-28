I have some blind spots in my music listening lifetime.
I’ve heard a lot of songs from iconic albums without listening to the full album in order to hear them within the context of the other songs. I’ll be reviewing one of those albums in tribute to the artist who became known after its release.
This week’s album reviews are with “Bat Out of Hell” by Meat Loaf, “Brightside” by The Lumineers and “Crisis of Faith” by Billy Talent.
'Bat Out of Hell' by Meat Loaf (Oct. 11, 1977)
Some people in this world have done remarkable things in their debut, and Meat Loaf is one of them. Last week, Meat Loaf unfortunately passed away at the age of 74, so I figured I owed it to the man to review his most notable piece of work, which is his debut album “Bat Out of Hell.” I had never listened to this album in full before. Sure, I’ve heard a couple of the songs, but I hadn’t listened to the full album. It’s something I feel needs to be listened to by all. It’s a rock opera and gothic masterpiece. Meat Loaf hit it absolutely out of the park with his debut album. There’s not a bad song on this entire album. A lot of the songs are longer than most, which is the only thing that I’d dock it for. At times, I didn’t know when the songs were gonna end. However, when I listened to it, I found myself dancing and moving. It’s a silly album full of silly songs, but you wouldn’t want Meat Loaf any other way. Meat Loaf doesn’t deserve the entire credit for the album. You’ve got to give composer Jim Steinman his flowers, as the kids say. This is both men at the top of their game. Classic doesn’t begin to describe this album.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Bat Out of Hell,” “Heaven Can Wait,” “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” and “All Revved Up with No Place to Go”
Scotty’s Score: 96/100
'Brightside' by The Lumineers (Jan. 14, 2022)
I’ve loved The Lumineers since they came on the scene with “Ho Hey” in 2012. Since then, I haven’t heard too much from them, so I thought I’d give their new album a listen. If you’re a stranger to The Lumineers, they have a folksy vibe mixed with indie rock singer-songwriter lyrics. This album is very well put together. The songs all have a pretty good chill vibe. It makes me want to see them in concert if they ever come close. If you want a good modern album to listen to, I’d suggest this. It does have some areas where it lags a bit, but The Lumineers have a very cool sound, so they’re forgiven.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Brightside,” “A.M. Radio,” and “Never Really Mine”
Scotty’s Score: 85/100
'Crisis of Faith' by Billy Talent (Jan. 21, 2022)
Billy Talent has been a band I’ve known about since I was in college. I think I even used “Nothing to Lose” for an anti-bullying PSA in one of my classes. If you’re unaware of Billy Talent, they are a Canadian rock band that has punk rock and pop punk leanings. Lead singer Benjamin Kowalewicz has one of my favorite voices in music. It’s a little higher pitched, but not to an annoying level. It fits the band perfectly. “Crisis of Faith is their sixth studio album. Like the majority of albums, it has hits and it has misses. However, the hits outweigh the misses. Billy Talent isn’t afraid to experiment with their sound on this album either. If you’re a fan of rock music, and you want to hear something that you’re probably not going to hear on the radio, Billy Talent is a great band to check out. This album would be a great introduction to them. It even includes a feature by Weezer lead singer Rivers Cuomo.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “I Beg to Differ (This Will Get Better),” “Reckless Paradise,” and “The Wolf”
Scotty’s Score: 80/100.
