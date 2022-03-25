For the first time ever, I think I’ve found an album that I can’t rate.
Usually, I find something to be incapable of rating if I find it to have no redeeming qualities. This time I’m just confused. The album in question is the new Dream Widow self-titled album. If you’re unaware, Dream Widow is The Foo Fighters, but under a different name. It’s also thrash/death metal, which I’m not entirely the biggest fan of. I’ve listened to it, but I’m just not sure what to rate it. Like, why did Dave Grohl do this? I have questions, Mr. Grohl.
That being said, the albums up for review are “mainstream sellout” by Machine Gun Kelly, “Reborn” by Kavinsky and “Humble Quest” by Maren Morris. In keeping with the recent tradition of reviewing classic albums, this week’s Classic Album of the Week is actually “The Colour And The Shape” by The Foo Fighters.
‘The Colour And The Shape’ (The Foo Fighters, May 20, 1997)
I first became inspired to review this while competing at Trivia Night at The Fieldhouse on Wednesday. It was 90’s Night, and the great John Swanson performed an acoustic rendition of “Everlong,” which is on this album. It’s the second Foo Fighters album, arguably their best, and is the one that put them on the map.
This album has two other songs that you’ve hopefully heard in “Monkey Wrench” and “My Hero.” Upon a deeper dive, I found this album to have more good songs than not. It is designed a little weird. You’ll have “Monkey Wrench,” which is very up-temp and fun, and it is followed by “Hey, Johnny Park!,” which is a little more lowkey. It shows the vocal range of Dave Grohl pretty well, from screaming, to emotional heart-wrenching to soothing back vocals. It’s a solid entry with songs you’ll like that you didn’t know previously. “The Colour and the Shape” feels like an album that is essential listening.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Monkey Wrench,” “Everlong,” “Hey, Johnny Park!” and “My Poor Brain”
Scotty’s Score: 90/100
‘Mainstream Sellout’ (Machine Gun Kelly, March 25, 2022)
I’m slowly starting to lose my liking of Machine Gun Kelly. He’s very talented, don’t get me wrong. He’s just very cringeworthy. This is the second straight Travis Barker collaboration, and it features a lot of…well, features. Bring Me The Horizon, Lil Wayne, WILLOW, blackbear, iann dior and more are featured on this album. Weirdly enough, they’re the best part of it. It feels a lot like MGK’s previous effort “Tickets to My Downfall,” but it’s not nearly as good. I shouldn’t have expected it to be, but I hoped for at least two songs that made me circle back immediately and play on repeat. There’s nothing like that here. There’s some good songs, don’t get me wrong. They’re just not as good as Machine Gun Kelly can do.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “drug dealer girl,” “emo girl,” “mainstream sellout” and “maybe”
Scotty’s Score: 75/100
‘Reborn’ (Kavinsky, March 25, 2022)
I first became aware of French musician and DJ Kavinsky thanks to something called Friday Vibes. Pro wrestler Big Trouble Ben Bishop played “Nightcall,” which was featured in the movie “Drive.” If you’ve never heard Kavinsky, his songs are different from what you may be used to. He’ll have songs that are just beats, and then he’ll have songs that feature singers. His vibe is both chill and funky at the same time. If I had to describe this album in one word, that word would be cinematic. I hear this music, and I instantly feel like I’m in some sort of movie. That’s a very rare feeling. Do yourself a favor. Take a drive around town and put this on. It’ll make you feel like you’re in “Miami Vice” or “48 Hours.”
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Pulsar,” “Cameo,” “Goodbye” and “Plasma”
Scotty’s Score: 89/100
‘Humble Quest’ (Maren Morris, March 25, 2022)
I like Maren Morris, but I’m also slightly confused by her. Is she a country artist or a pop artist? I couldn’t really tell ya. Despite that confusion, I respect her for making music that people seem to really dig. “Humble Quest” is her latest effort, and it has a few songs that I feel we’ll definitely hear on the radio. It’s an okay effort in my book. Not every song can be a hit. The more good songs you have on an album, the better the album is. It starts strong with “Circles Around This Town,” but then it falls off the map. All of these songs are passable, but there’s not many that I’d consider putting into my rotation.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Circles Around This Town,” “Background Music” and “Nervous.”
Scotty’s Score: 72/100
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.