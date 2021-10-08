For this week’s Millard with the Music Reviews column, I listened to seven albums to give myself a good base to choose from. Unlike the last few times, none of the albums I listened to were country, because I unfortunately haven’t been able to listen to any new country albums yet.
Special honorable mentions go to “Trust Fund Babies” by Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid, “In the Meantime” by Alessia Cara, “Expensive Pain” by Meek Mill, and “Lifeforms” by Angels and Airwaves. All of those were albums that I listened to, and all had songs that I enjoyed.
This week’s reviews will be with “trying not to think about it” by JoJo, “See What’s on the Inside” by Asking Alexandria and “Montero” by Lil Nas X. The prevailing theme of these albums is vulnerability. They really hit for yours truly this week.
‘trying not to think about it’ — JoJo (Oct. 1)
JoJo is a musical artist that I feel like I’ve grown up with. I can distinctly remember when “Leave (Get Out)” was released in the mid-2000s. It was one of those songs you couldn’t escape from. She sounded so mature for some that at the time was only 13 at the time. As she’s gotten older, her sound has evolved from a bubble gum pop to R&B level. “Trying not to think about it” is an album that tackles some tough themes, including relationships and mental health. JoJo’s voice is just as good, if not better, than it was 17 years ago. She sounds very honest and vulnerable in what she’s talking about in her songs. She didn’t really go away in those 17 years; the music industry just didn’t give her the same love that she got early on. It’s so good to hear her back doing what she loves.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Spiral SZN,” “World of Sunshine intro” and “Worst (I Assume).”
Scotty’s Score: 88/100.
‘See What’s on the Inside’ — Asking Alexandria (Oct. 1)
I’ll let the readers in a little bit on my process of deciding what albums I listen to. I go to Spotify, look up the new albums, write them down on a sticky note, and listen to them periodically while working. If there’s a song I like on the album, I’ll add it to a playlist on Spotify of songs I like. “See What’s on the Inside” is a rarity in that I added just about every song to the playlist. It’s one of the best pure rock albums I’ve heard since I Prevail’s “Trauma” in 2019. I never give out perfect scores, but this is about as close to perfect an album as you’re going to find. This is the kind of album Asking Alexandria wants to make. Lead singer Danny Worsnop has never sounded better, and the lyrics have never had more feeling and resonance with me. This album hits on all the emotional levels that it tries to hit. If this album doesn’t win Best Rock Album of the Year at the Grammys, or is at least nominated, I will be shocked. I hope this album gets the radio airplay that it deserves, and that people seek it out if they’re a rock music fan.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: The entire album
Scotty’s Score: 99/100.
‘Montero’ — Lil Nas X (Sept. 17)
Ah yes, Lil Nas X, the favorite musician of a certain politician in the area. I’m joking. Calm down. While it falls just outside the two week window for reviews, I really wanted to review this album because I wanted to see if there’s some substance behind the extravagance that is Lil Nas X. I was pleasantly surprised. I’ve heard “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Old Town Road.” While those songs are understandably catchy, I wanted to hear more Lil Nas X. I’m pleased with my decision. While there is a hip-hop tinge to the songs, Lil Nas X does way more singing than I expected. It borders on that fine line between hip hop, country and rock at times. Lil Nas X, whether wanted or not, is kinda a modern voice for those who might be deemed queer by society. I respect him for what he does, even if some of the promotion of this album was quite head scratching worthy. He’s different in a genre that needs more variety. The features on this album are incredible. Elton John, Jack Harlow and Miley Cyrus? Yes, please.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Industry Baby,” “Life After Salem” and “Am I Dreaming.”
Scotty’s Score: 85/100.
