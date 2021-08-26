This week might’ve been the most difficult time I’ve had limiting myself to just three albums to give a review on.
There’s been so many good to great albums out lately. Therefore, honorable mentions go out to “Trip At Knight” by Trippie Redd, “Maybe We Never Die” by Anderson East, “Jesus People” by Danny Gokey, “Glasshouse Children” by Sam Williams, and “Perfect Union” by Kool and the Gang. While it was hard to leave those albums off the review table, I figured I should at least mention them to give them a little shine. Sam WIlliams in particular is interesting given that he’s the son of Hank Williams Jr., and the grandson of Hank Williams Sr., yet he sounds way different from his family members. I also didn’t realize Kool and the Gang still made music. They still sound great.
Anyways, this week’s reviews are for “Pressure Machine” by The Killers, “Solar Power” by Lorde, and “The Ballad of Dood and Juanita” by Sturgill Simpson. You can stream all of these albums on Spotify or Apple Music.
The Killers: Pressure Machine - August 13
By now, I would think that most people in the world have at least heard one song by The Killers. That song is most likely Mr. Brightside, and it’s probably sung by a drunk guy at karaoke night. As great and bombastic as that song is, “Pressure Machine” is the complete opposite. This entire album is filled with stories about what life was like growing up in Utah for lead singer Brandon Flowers. It features snippets of interviews from the people that Flowers grew up with. A lot of what is said in “Pressure Machine” is intensely relatable to anyone that grew up in a small town. There’s songs about small town life, love, and drug addiction. It’s a very intimate record that borders many genres. There’s elements of rock, country, pop and blues throughout the album. Some of the songs are heavily influenced by Bruce Springsteen. Will it get any radio play? Probably not, but it should at the very least get some recognition come awards season.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “West Hills”, “Quiet Town”, and “In Another Life”
Scotty’s Score: 91/100
Lorde: Solar Power - August 20
As Randy Marsh from South Park would say, “Ya ya ya, it’s Lorde.” Lorde is back with her third studio album. The story behind this album is interesting. Instead of releasing the album on CD, Lorde decided to release it on streaming platforms and on Vinyl, citing environmental reasons. “Solar Power” is very indie folk, psychedelic, and acoustic. Lorde clearly wanted to experiment with her sound a little bit, and it shows. It’s an album you can put on, and sit back and enjoy while sitting on a deck with your favorite cold beverage. Like the previous entry, I would not be surprised if Lorde got some award recognition for this. It’s very, very solid.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Solar Power”, “Stoned at the Nail Salon”, “Dominoes” and “Mood Ring”
Scotty’s Score: 90/100
Sturgill Simpson: The Ballad of Dood and Juanita - August 20
Sturgill Simpson might be the best musician you only hear about come Grammy season. He’s one of the top country singers in the industry right now, yet he never gets any radio play. Does he care? Not at all. He knows his fans will listen to every record he puts out, and pretty much everything he’s ever done is good to great. Sturgill Simpson is not afraid to change up his sound or experiment with different ideas of what a record should be. “The Ballad of Dood and Juanita” is one of the rare albums that you have to listen to from beginning to end to understand what’s going on. There’s a theme and a story being told throughout the album. By the time you get midway through, you’ll start to get emotional about a dog that you just heard about 20 minutes before. Once you start missing that dog, you’ll start missing a woman you don’t know. Sturgill is a fantastic storyteller, and even better musician.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Played Out”, “Sam”, and “Juanita”
Scotty’s Score: 98/100
