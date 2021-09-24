Before I start out these reviews, I must say a couple of things.
I was recently contacted by Pierre’s own Jared Lindbloom to review his latest single. Lindbloom, who lived in Pierre until he was 20, now lives in New York City where he makes music. Lindbloom’s music can be found wherever you stream or buy music under the name Pink Honey Moan. He sent me a link to his new single “Running up the Hillside.'' I don’t typically review singles, but if this song is any indication, a potential album from Lindbloom would be incredible.
Secondly, I was recently asked by Pierre T.F. Riggs band director Mackenzie McKeithan-Jensen to attend her music appreciation class the morning of the Homecoming football game. Apparently, they are playing the video game Guitar Hero, which is both one of my favorite video games of all time, and a very unique way to learn about music. Lastly, I will also be covering an upcoming band competition at Mrs. McKeithan-Jensen’s request. I’m really looking forward to that, as I believe that band competitions have a lot more in common with sporting events than many may realize.
This week’s reviews are with Daughtry’s “Dearly Beloved,” Kacey Musgraves’s “Star-Crossed,” and Scotty McCreery’s “Same Truck.” Remember, these are just my opinions. Feel free to listen to the albums yourself to see how good or bad they really are. Two of these three albums feature American Idol alums.
Daughtry, “Dearly Beloved” - Sept. 17
Daughtry might be my favorite band of all time. Yes, I said band, because there’s more than just American Idol alum Chris Daughtry involved. Daughtry’s debut album was my most played album in high school. I listened to it the night before every basketball game I played. I would score at least one point during every game, so it became a superstition of sorts. Daughtry’s latest album, “Dearly Beloved,” feels like a return to form for the band. It’s their first album on Dogtree Records, and it’s their best album since 2011’s “Break the Spell.” That shows in the fact that Daughtry is getting radio airplay on rock stations that it hadn’t gotten played on in over a decade. Beyond the radio friendly hits that you’ve heard, there’s some absolutely heart wrenching tunes. Daughtry has always struck an emotional cord with their ballads, and this album continues that trend.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “World on Fire,” “Heavy is the Crown,” “Cry for Help,” and “Asylum.”
Scotty’s Score: 93/100.
Kacey Musgraves, “Star-Crossed” - Sept. 10
I’ve always had a soft spot for Kacey Musgraves. She’s known primarily for her work in the country genre, but this album delves into other genres. Musgraves’ voice lures you in from the first note. You can feel her emotions in a lot of these songs, most of which were written about her divorce from Ruston Kelly. I’m not sure if this album is as good as her previous work, 2018’s “Golden Hour,” but it’s not too shabby. Musgraves might not get too much radio airplay, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see her nab a Grammy nomination or two.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Justified,” “Simple Times,” and Good Wife.”
Scotty’s Score: 82/100.
Scotty McCreery, “Same Truck” - Sept. 17
As a member of the brotherhood of people with the name Scotty, I feel contractually obligated by God to love Scotty McCreery. I remember him being on American Idol when I was in college. Once I heard what his first name was, I was hooked. “Same Truck” feels like a grown up Scotty McCreery. There’s a little sass in some of these songs, but the album keeps that trademark McCreery charm. As is the case with most country albums, the more you try and make the album about how country you are, the less I’ll like it. There is a small amount of that in “Same Truck,” but it feels like just the right amount.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “You Time,” “The Waiter,” and “How You Doin’ Up There.”
Scotty’s Score: 71/100.
