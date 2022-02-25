This week, I decided I’d review the regular three new albums that you’ve come to expect, but a recent trip to Walmart caused me to add a fourth album to the list.
If you go near the music section, you might notice that they’re promoting the 50th anniversary of Billy Joel, who came into music in 1971 with his debut album “Cold Spring Harbor.” Because there’s been 50 years of Billy Joel, I reached out to Barstool’s Glenny Balls, who is the preeminent expert on all things Billy Joel. Glenny suggested I check out “The Stranger,” so that’s what I did this week.
This week’s album reviews are with “The Stranger” by Billy Joel, “Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige, “Love Sux” by Avril Lavigne and “All the Truth That I Can Tell” by Dashboard Confessional.
According to my research, “The Stranger” is considered Billy Joel’s critical and commercial breakthrough. Yes, “Piano Man” came before this, but that album only reached no. 27 on the Billboard 200 Charts. “The Stranger” reached no. 2. This has some of Billy’s best work. I don’t consider myself that big of a Billy Joel fan, but I was surprised at how many of the songs I knew, and even more, how many of them I liked. Is this Billy Joel’s best? I’d have to listen to his other stuff, but it’s certainly up. Billy’s known for his piano ability, but there’s way more to the man than that. This album shows it.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song),” “The Stranger” and “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant.”
Scotty’s Score: 85/100.
‘Good Morning Gorgeous,’ (Mary J. Blige, Feb. 11, 2022)
“Good Morning Gorgeous” is Mary J. Blige’s 14th studio album. The album has collaborations with Anderson .Paak, Dave East, DJ Khaled, Fivio Foreign and Usher. I’ve always considered Mary J. Blige to have one of the best voices in music, and you hear that voice in this album. She was pretty good during the Super Bowl halftime show, at least from my view. I’m somewhat familiar with her work, but this was the first album of hers I’ve listened to in full. I hold Mary in such high regard that hearing her curse was a little shocking. However, she did so with that amazing voice, so I can’t hold it against her. Some of the songs hit me, but some don’t. It’s not a bad album by any stretch, but I’m not sure how many more times I’m going to listen to it. None of the songs are better than her classics in “Family Affair” and “I’m Going Down.”
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Rent Money,” “No Idea” and “Enough.”
Scotty’s Score: 73/100
‘Love Sux,’ (Avril Lavigne, Feb. 25, 2022)
I’ve loved Avril Lavigne since she came on the scene in 2022 with “Complicated.” She’s still rocking just as good 20 years later, if not better, than she did previously. This album was produced in part by Mod Sun and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. You can definitely hear Barker’s influence. This album reminds me a lot of “Tickets to my Downfall” by Machine Gun Kelly, who also makes an appearance on this. The songs on here have that pop punk edge, but with a touch of sugary goodness. It’s quintessential Avril Lavigne. It feels good to have the Princess of Pop Punk back. I think I’ve listened to “Bite Me” at least 20 times this week.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Bite Me,” “Love It When You Hate Me,” “All I Wanted” and “Dare to Love Me.”
Scotty’s Score: 91/100.
‘All the Truth That I Can Tell,’ (Dashboard Confessional, Feb. 25, 2022)
I first came to know Dashboard Confessional when they had the song “Vindicated” in the Spider-man movie in 2002. I heard them in several episodes of “One Tree Hill.” Like Avril Lavigne, they’re still making some good tunes 20 years later. This album is a little more acoustic sounding than I remember them being, but that’s okay. The songwriting is still pretty solid. However, I did hope for a little more “Hands Down” type songs, which there isn’t much of. It’s still got that emo feel.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Burning Heart,” “Here’s to Moving On” and “The Better of Me.”
Scotty’s Score: 70/100.
