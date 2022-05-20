This week’s Millard with the Music features the return of the Classic Album of the Week, as well as reviews of three new albums.
This week’s new album reviews are with “Come Home the Kids Miss You” by Jack Harlow, “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” by Kendrick Lamar and “Kings of the New Age” by State Champs. The Classic Album of the Week is “Sports” by Huey Lewis and The News. Here are those reviews.
‘Sports,’ (Huey Lewis and The News, Sept. 15, 1983)
I’ve admittedly been struggling to find a classic album to review for the past month. One day, it magically hit me...I’m a sports guy. I couldn’t think of a better album to review than “Sports,” which was released in 1983, two years before Huey Lewis and The News were the featured artists on “Back to the Future.” “Sports” was the album that really helped Huey Lewis break through internationally. If you know a Huey Lewis song, there’s a pretty good chance it came from this album. It’s quintessential Huey Lewis. His voice sounds great, and there’s not a bad song on the album. There’s horns, guitar riffs that make you dance, and drums to help you keep the beat of rock and roll alive. Lyrically, this is Huey Lewis and The News’ best work. At just nine tracks, this album doesn’t overstay its welcome. It’s a quick listen, and a most enjoyable one at that.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Heart and Soul,” “Walking on a Thin Line” and “If This Is It.”
Scotty’s Score: 96/100
‘Come Home the Kids Miss You,’ (Jack Harlow, May 6)
“Come Home the Kids Miss You” is the second studio album for Louisville rapper Jack Harlow, who has emerged as one of the most popular rappers of the modern era. Harlow’s got a style all his own, but it does have a little Mac Miller influence in it. The beats pop pretty hard on some songs, with Harlow’s vocals keeping right with the tempo. Lyrically, Harlow likes to reference things he likes, in particular sports. I enjoy some of his references, especially the line he has about the Minnesota Vikings in “Churchill Downs.” He also uses a sample of “Glamorous” by Fergie in his song “First Class,” which I popped for. Harlow’s flow isn’t so fast that you can’t hear every lyric, which I appreciate. Overall, I liked this album, but it’s not one that I think I’ll listen to all the time.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “First Class,” “Parent Trap” and “Nail Tech.”
Scotty’s Score: 73/100
‘Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers,’ (Kendrick Lamar, May 13)
“Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” is the fifth album from Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar. You might remember him from his performance at the Super Bowl this year. Unlike Harlow, Lamar has a rapidly fast delivery that can put your head in a pretzel. You can tell there’s a little Kanye West and Eminem influence in this album. Lyrically, some of these songs can be a little troubling to listen to. This album deals with themes of trauma, accountability, religion, gender identity and cancel culture. “Auntie Diaries” in particular has some lyrics that I didn’t particularly care for. This isn’t Kendrick Lamar’s best effort, but it’s passable.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Father Time,” “We Cry Together” and “Mother I Sober.”
Scotty’s Score: 68/100
‘Kings of the New Age,’ (State Champs, May 13)
“Kings of the New Age” is the fourth album from New York rock band State Champs. If you like the Warped Tour type music like I do, you’ll love this album. It’s pop-punk in its purest form. It feels like music from a time gone by, when the only responsibilities I had were to get my homework done. State Champs remind me of a slightly more foul mouthed Simple Plan, which is a great thing. This album features four features, one of which is country singer Mitchell Tenpenny. This is the kind of music that I enjoy listening to the most. It’s not the kind you’ll hear on the radio here in town, which is unfortunate, but it’s intensely enjoyable. The lyrics are easy to relate to, and the guitars and drums make a perfect sound. Lead singer Derek DiScanio’s vocals are really good. You can feel the passion that all of the musicians have put into this album. I have a feeling this will be played on repeat for most of the summer for me.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Eventually,” “Everybody But You,” “Fake It” and “Act Like That.”
Scotty’s Score: 96/100.
