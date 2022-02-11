The past couple of weeks have been kinda boring in terms of new music that gets me excited.
There are new albums I haven’t listened to yet that I’m looking forward to giving a spin, but I didn’t feel like they were worthy of being reviewed for this column. However, I was able to find three new albums that were released this week that I figured you should know about.
This week’s reviews are with “Lalalalovesongs” by Jason Mraz, “Earthling” by Eddie Vedder, and “Never Forget My Love” by Joss Stone.
‘Lalalalove songs’ (Jason Mraz, Feb. 11)
“Lalalalovesongs” is a collection of ballads by singer/songwriter Jason Mraz. Mraz hit his peak of popularity around 2008 with the lead song from this album, “I’m Yours.” Essentially, this album is kinda a greatest hits album for Mraz. The only songs missing are “Geek in the Pink” and “Remedy (I Won’t Worry),” the latter of which I loved so much in high school that I used some lyrics from that as my senior quote. As the kids say, that’s a little cringe in retrospect. This album is good, and is very appropriate to listen to for Valentine’s Day weekend.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “You and I Both,” “Have It All,” and “Sleeping to Dream”
Scotty’s Score: 80/100.
‘Earthling’ (Eddie Vedder, Feb. 11)
I’ve always had a weird feeling when it comes to Eddie Vedder, the lead singer of Pearl Jam. On one hand, I like a couple of Pearl Jam songs, and I also dig “Hunger Strike” by Temple of the Dog. However, I don’t believe Pearl Jam is that great overall. They’re good, but not great, which isn’t a bad thing. This album might be the first time I’ve listened to a solo Eddie Vedder album in full. There’s a lot of noise going on in some of the songs, which is to be expected. There are a few good songs on this album, including a duet with Elton John, but nothing that I think I’ll put into my regular rotation.
Scotty’s Favorite Song: “Power of Right,” “The Dark,” and “The Haves”
Scotty’s Score: 71/100.
‘Never Forget My Love’ (Joss Stone, Feb. 11)
I first remember hearing Joss Stone on a VH1 countdown in the mid-2000s. You might remember her hit “You Had Me,” which reached the Top Ten on the UK singles chart in 2004. Since then, Stone hasn’t had quite the radio play. Her style is very similar to Adele. Both are British, and they can both sing with the best of them. Joss Stone’s voice shines through on this album. Like Adele’s most recent album, Stone’s album features some songs that remind me of a lounge singer. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing. However, there’s very few songs on this album that breakthrough for me. Stone’s voice is good, but these song lack something that I can’t quite place.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Never Forget My Love,” “Love You Till the Very End” and “The Greatest Secret”
Scotty’s Score: 68/100.
