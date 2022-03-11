Sometimes, you can get inspiration from the road.
That’s the case with this week’s Millard with the Music Reviews. This week’s reviews are with “The Tipping Point” by Tears For Fears, “IMPERA” by Ghost, and “In Between: The Collection” by Danielle Bradbery. This week’s Classic Album Review is with “Jagged Little Pill” by Alanis Morissette. Without further ado, here are this week’s reviews.
‘Jagged Little Pill,’ (Alanis Morissette, June 13, 1995)
I decided to review this classic album because I heard one of the songs from it while on the road to Tuesday’s Class A SoDak16 game between St. Thomas More and Stanley County. I hadn’t listened to it all the way through, so I decided to give it a listen. It’s quintessential Alanis Morissette. It’s angry and uplifting at the same time. Morissette can rock hard, but also go acoustic. That feels a little ironic, don’t ya think? It’s another album on the 1001 Albums to Listen to Before You Die, and I can tell why it’s held in high regard. There’s great song after great song. Also, it’s really funny to know that “You Oughta Know” is about Dave Coulier aka Uncle Joey from Full House.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “All I Really Want,” “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic” and “Hand In My Pocket.”
Scotty’s Score: 94/100
‘The Tipping Point,’ (Tears for Fears, Feb. 25, 2022)
This is Tears For Fears’ first album in almost 18 years. The band you remember from their great hits from the 1980s is back. They sound older and more mature, but the quality of their music is still high. This album is listed on Wikipedia as pop rock, art pop and electro pop in terms of genre, but it definitely has a folk rock sound to it, especially in the second single “No Small Thing.” It’s great to hear these guys back doing what they love. Believe it or not, this album is actually the top album on the US Top Rock Albums chart. Well done, Tears for Fears. Welcome back.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “No Small Thing,” “Rivers of Mercy” and “Please Be Happy.”
Scotty’s Score: 93/100
‘IMPERA’ (Ghost, March 11, 2022)
Ghost, if you’re not aware, is a Swedish rock band that has a pretty decent sized following. They have a very gothic sound, and they are known for their makeup and masks that they wear. They have a very crazy stage show if you ever get to see them live. This is their fifth studio album. Ghost knows how to bring the energy, with searing guitars and haunting vocals from Tobias Forge. This album features that high energy and dark sounding vocals you expect. It also features themes of falling empires. Ghost likes to keep a continuity between their albums, and this one continues the story from their previous album “Prequelle.” While there are certainly some good songs on this, there is something missing that I can’t quite figure out. It’s good, but not great.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Hunter’s Moon,” Kaisarion” and “Spillways”
Scotty’s Score: 68/100
‘In Between: The Collection’ (Danielle Bradbery, March 4, 2022)
You might remember Danielle Bradbery from winning Season 4 of “The Voice.” Typically, she’s been known to sing country music, but this album has a different feel. Bradbery experiments with rock, pop and R&B. She even sings in Spanish on the final track. There’s a few good songs on this, but it suffers from sounding a little too formulaic. There’s some tracks that have a personal touch from Bradbery, but there’s also a cover of “Shallow” from the “A Star is Born” movie. It’s not bad, but it’s not great, either. I’d best describe this album as an interesting experiment in styles. Bradbery’s voice is very good. That’s probably the best part of the entire album. I just wish the lyrics were a little better.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Shallow,” “F-150” and “Never Have I Ever.”
Scotty’s Score: 62/100
