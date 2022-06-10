This week’s collection of music being reviewed might be the most eclectic group of music that I’ve reviewed.
This week’s new album reviews are with “I Used to Think I Could Fly” by Tate McRae, “Twelve Carat Toothache” by Post Malone and “Scoring the End of the World” by Motionless in White. This week’s Classic Album of the Week is “Hounds of Love” by Kate Bush.
‘Hounds of Love,’ (Kate Bush, Sept. 16, 1985)
The reason for me reviewing this album is pretty simple — it’s made a return to the mainstream. The lead song on this album “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” was used in the fourth season of the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” Since that show debuted last month, that song has jumped to No. 8 on the U.S. Billboard charts, which is the highest a Kate Bush song has ever charted in the U.S. Personally, I prefer the Placebo cover of “Running Up That Hill.” There’s more to this album than that song. If you have never listened to Kate Bush, she’s an English alt-pop sound that can be very eclectic. It’s a very interesting sound, but it’s not one that you’ve never heard before. You can tell the influence that this album had on the later works of Madonna, Coldplay, Ellie Goulding and Dido. There were very progressive pop and rock overtones to a lot of the songs on this album. It felt kind of spacelike to the ear, almost like it was coming from on top of a cloud. I was surprised at how much I liked this album.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” “Hounds of Love,” “The Big Sky” and “Jig of Life.”
Scotty’s Score: 85/100
‘I Used to Think I Could Fly,’ (Tate McRae, May 27)
Tate McRae is an 18-year-old Canadian singer who first came to prominence when she competed on the show “So You Think You Can Dance.” Despite her age, McRae has a maturity that is beyond her years. She writes all of her songs, and has a style that feels like a combination of her contemporaries Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. You can hear the passion that she has in her voice on these songs. I would guess that Tate McRae is a future star in the making. “I Used to Think I Could Fly” is her debut album. She can only get better from here. I appreciate how vulnerable and relatable she can be with her songs despite being so young.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “feel like,” “chaotic” and “she’s all I wanna be.”
Scotty’s Score: 80/100
‘Twelve Carat Toothache,’ (Post Malone, June 3)
This is the fourth studio album for American rapper Post Malone. You probably recognize him for his face tattoos. Post Malone might be most known as a rapper, but this album has him singing a lot more than rapping. His style is a mixture of hip hop, country and rock. He’s very blunt with his lyrics. Themes of this album include partying, relationships and a struggle with drugs and alcohol. I found a lot of the sounds to be relatable. He sounds a little more mature than he used to, and you can hear the growth he’s made in that area. I might have to give this a few more listens, but it might be the best Post Malone album I’ve heard yet.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Reputation,” “I Like You (A Happier Song),” “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol” and “Wasting Angels.”
Scotty’s Score: 75/100
‘Scoring the End of the World,’ (Motionless in White, June 10)
“Scoring the End of the World” is the sixth studio album for American heavy metal band Motionless in White. If you’ve never heard Motionless in White, they’re a little more aggressive vocally than your average rock band. There’s a lot of screaming from lead singer Chris “Motionless” Cerulli. There are a lot of dark themes in this album. It has a very gothic tone. While Motionless in White can surely throw down a screamer of a track, they can also take it down a notch or two with a ballad. It’s that adaptability of Motionless in White that I like. I’d prefer a few more slower songs than screaming songs, but I can tolerate both. This was my first experience with listening to Motionless in White, and I didn’t entirely hate it. It’s an acquired taste, but is also one that I wouldn’t be surprised to see rock radio get behind.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Sign of Life,” “Werewolf” and “Porcelain.”
Scotty’s Score: 66/100
