Miller wins this week’s Right Turn’s Touching Hearts raffle
Courtesy photo

In the sixth week of the Right Turn’s Touching Hearts 50/50 fundraising raffle, Kaycee Miller won the weekly Tuesday drawing of $50. According to Nancy Schlichenmayer, Miller then drew the Three of Diamonds. The fundraiser continues with a new drawing every week until the Ace of Hearts is drawn. Raffle tickets can be purchased at both Lynn’s Dakotamarts, Branding Iron Bistro, Don’s Sinclair, Fieldhouse, Lariat Lanes and at The Right Turn. Kaycee got her raffle ticket at Branding Iron Bistro. There are now 46 cards remaining in the deck, and the possible take-home grand prize this week was $1,335.

