The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has selected five projects in two states to receive more than $6.9 million in Special Transportation Circumstances grants. This includes $5,670,000 in directed grant funding for three projects in South Dakota.
According to federal Department of Transportation release, the STC grants are for state-specific rail capital projects. The grants were made available by the Consolidated Appropriations Acts of 2019 and 2020. The grants are to upgrade rail infrastructure and enhance rail safety.
The S.D. Department of Transportation projects selected were:
Midland Rail Improvement Project, up to $2,240,000. This proposed rural freight rail capital project will replace approximately four miles of main line Rapid City Pierre & Eastern rail between milepost 530 and milepost 534, between Fort Pierre and Rapid City passing through Midland. Current rail is lightweight, obsolete and approaching 100 years old. Replacing the rail will improve track geometry and reduce internal defects and breakage, thereby reducing derailment risk.
Dakota, Missouri Valley & Western Rail Improvement, up to $1,870,000. The proposed rural freight rail capital project consists of several track improvements between mile post 115.5 and 74.6 located approximately between Britton and Aberdeen, including replacing approximately 20,450 ties, removing and replacing old anchors, adding ballast, and making repairs to two railroad bridges.
Mitchell-Rapid City Meet and Pass Siding, up to $1,560,000. This proposed rural Brule County freight rail capital project will construct a new, approximately 10,000-foot rail siding east of Highway 45 near the Gavilon grain elevator on the Dakota Southern Railway mainline east of Kimball. The siding increases capacity and decreases delays. The siding will be located on property half of which is currently owned by the state. The other half of the project right-of-way will be acquired with funding outside of this grant. The grantee will clarify how this acquisition will be accomplished prior to grant obligation.
The projects are specific to certain states that lack intercity passenger rail service or are not connected to the national rail system. Federal funding awarded for STC Grants must not exceed 80 percent of the total project cost. The required 20 percent non-Federal share may comprise public sector — state or local — or private sector funding, or both.
