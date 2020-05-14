PARKSTON, S.D. — A Minnesota-based feed company has taken legal action against a South Dakota pork producer which it argues owes $838,756.57 for provided supplies and costs.
In a complaint filed April 30 in South Dakota's Hutchinson County, Chandler Feed Co. requested in a court order that Parkston-based Pap Pork LLC to pay that amount as well as interest, litigation expenses and any other relief deemed necessary.
The complaint alleges Chandler Feed, of Chandler in southwest Minnesota, provided supplies to Pap Pork but that Pap Pork refused to pay for the supplies and associated costs.
Specific details on what expenses are involved in the allegations or over what time period they are said to have been incurred were not included in the complaint.
