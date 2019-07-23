Come on in, or drive up, or have your pre-order delivered to get your Dairy Queen Blizzards. Be one of thousands of purchases so the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Pierre can donate at least $1 per sold Blizzard to hospitals in the Children’s Miracle Network.
The promotion is Miracle Treat Day at the local Dairy Queen, 519 W. Sioux Avenue. It is open — inside and the drive thru — seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
“Sanford Clinic employees will help with our ‘outdoor Blizzard store’ so you can beat the lines and buy Blizzards right in the parking lot,” said DQ manager Jennifer Uecker. “Our featured honorees this year are local children who are being helped by Sanford Clinic. The kids will make the first Blizzards of the day to kick of the event.”
Pre-order coupons were distributed by Uecker, and high school student employees Nolan Rounds and Kenzi Sarratt, and others. Pre-orders, which include delivery, can still be made, up to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
There are other free enticements to the event. One is an all-day inflatable obstacle course for kids. Another is magic shows at 2:30 p.m. and at 5:30 p.m., with “up close” magic shown between shows. The major local sponsors include Sanford Clinic, Beck Motors, Bothun Agency, and First National Bank.
Pierre’s Dairy Queen Grill & Chill opened in December 2017, after being renovated and remodeled inside and out. Last year’s Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen did well, despite a two-hour power outage for part of Pierre. Among the volunteers helping with traffic control were supervised students from Pierre Tai Kwon Do, off-duty first responders, and even a costumed Captain America.
This year, a Pierre Fire Department truck will be flying a banner overhead to promote the cause. With the help of other volunteers, and you as a Blizzard purchaser, perhaps the goal of 7,000 Blizzards sold in one day can be achieved. Last year’s number of sold Blizzards was 6,620. The Dairy Queens in this multi-state region gave over $200,000 directly to Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls. “That’s where my kids, your kids, would go,” said Uecker.
DQ® has been a national sponsor of Children’s Miracle Network® for 30 years.
Hometown businesses throughout the United States and Canada have raised more than $100 million for Children’s Miracle Network®. When a donation is given, it stays in the community, as close as possible, through a Children’s Miracle Network® Member Hospital, to helping local children. Funds raised have gone to support research and training, purchase equipment, and ensure excellence in care, all to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.
Though accentuated on Miracle Treat Day, the partnership between DQ and Children’s Miracle Network® member hospitals is a year-round commitment to help bring healing and happiness to sick or injured kids. This partnership helps fund projects and programs that help kids be kids, even during a hospital stay. When kids feel more like kids, treating them effectively can be much easier.
You can help by visiting the Pierre area DQ on Thursday, July 25, and purchase your favorite Blizzard treat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.