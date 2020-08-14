There was a place called Mission Island in the Missouri River north of Pierre, a few miles south of where the Cheyenne River comes in.
And in that bad year, 1929, Fred H. West moved his family there across the channel, into a 30-by-12 log room with a kitchen and bedroom tacked on and still room for the L-shaped addition that Fred and Mary West might have been already planning to build. They needed space to hold boys like the next one they were expecting that very year. And that’s where Lowell “Odie” West’s personal history begins, after Mary gave birth at home.
“They had passed a law that same year that you had to have your babies examined, you couldn’t just have them,” Odie West recalled. “So Doc Hart, my dad wrote him a postcard, and sent it to him. It was 45 miles from the island to Pierre. And here he had rode in his team and buggy all the way up from Pierre to the island and hollered or something – anyway, some one of my brothers run up and brought him across to the island, across the channel, and walked a half mile down to the house. My dad said he walked in the house, pulled the covers back and said, ‘Yeah, Fred, you got a fine boy there – that’ll be $50.’ And he got in his buggy and come back to Pierre.”
That was how they spoke of it – the Island. Odie West still has a register somewhere that shows where it was. Mostly you had to use a boat to get to the island. Fred West had two boats he made himself with lumber he bought from a brother-in-law who had a sawmill up in the Little Bend. But in hot summer, if the channel was low, you could ride across on horseback and in winter when the channel froze over you could ride horse or drive across in the old Model T that Fred West usually left on the mainland — in case they had anywhere to go. But mostly they didn’t.
Easy living
“I was born in ’29, and of course that’s when the stock market crashed. Of course we didn’t pay any attention to it,” Odie West said. “We thought we were the poorest people in the world, we had no electricity or nothing like that, never got out to go anywhere. But actually we were probably better off than anybody in the country.”
Because you could raise anything on the island, even during the drought years. You could dig down in the river earth 6 inches and find moisture.
“You could grow anything, absolutely anything. In the summer we’d plant, oh, a tremendous garden. Them watermelons and muskmelons and cucumbers and tomatoes, we’d get ready to gather together about fair time. The neighbor had an old Model A truck. We’d load it full of groceries or watermelons and stuff and take it into the fair. For the biggest watermelons you’d get 25 cents. Muskmelon were 15. Tomatoes were a dollar a bushel.
“It was an easy living, you might say. The island was solid timber and brush. Wherever you went you were in the shade in the summer when it got hot and dry.”
There were other ways to get along besides gardening.
“We fished. From the time that the ice went out until it froze up in the fall, we fished. You could sell catfish to about anybody. We had what they called a ‘livebox,’ four feet square and a couple feet deep, with a lid on it. Whatever you caught all week you’d put in there and then if somebody, a neighbor, was going to town or something, we’d send it in with him. We’d clean all them fish and start over the next week. You could get 55 cents a pound for catfish back in the ‘30s.
“We hunted all fall, all winter. Trapped. Everybody had a trap or two in the ground.”
Eventually the L-shaped addition became a necessity.
“There was five of us boys and two girls. And later, in a couple three years after we moved on there, one of my brothers brought a young lad home with him and he just stayed. Mom took care of him and put him through school. His mother had died and his dad was off working somewhere. They just kind of turned him loose in town. My mother had a heart as big as the world. She treated him just like the rest of us.”
His name was Merle Cottrill, but they called him Squeak.
“I can remember the first or second night he was there. We were all sitting down to supper. And he was kind of a finicky kid. He didn’t like milk and he didn’t like this and he didn’t like that. My dad was pretty awkward, you might say. He noticed what Squeak was putting on his plate. Dad turned to him and said, ‘Let me tell you something, Merle,’ he said. ‘You’re entitled to stay here as long as you want to, but by God, you’re going to eat what Mother puts on the plate.’ He did, too.”
And it seemed like the whole country was out of work those days.
“WPA would pick up a truckload of workers every day, pick them up on the way out to the river. They’d build dams that didn’t last at all. But they weren’t trying to accomplish anything by it. You’d come to work for them, you could work up to $29, but then you’d have to quit and let somebody else work to make his $29. They figured that $29 would feed your family of four for a month.”
That all passed them by like water, living there on their own little piece of fixed earth in a big stream.
Neighbors
“The bad part of the island was the rattlesnakes. There was a lot of them,” Odie recalled. But not one of the family was ever bitten. “If you’re around them, you look for them and you don’t know you’re looking for them. I’ve lived with them all my life and I don’t know it, but I’m looking for them all the time, I guess.”
Rattlesnakes weren’t the only neighbors whose character was held in question. “There was another island right north of us. We called it ‘Whiskey Island.’ Had two stills going on there most of the time.”
Ask Odie West who operated those stills and he doesn’t say.
“Oh, I ain’t going to tell you. It wasn’t my dad, he didn’t believe in it. He told us kids we weren’t ever supposed to go up there. But it was only about a mile up the river from the island and nobody lived on it or anything. Of course that’s the first place we went. They’d usually come out on a Friday and start the corn mash going. One was from Pierre and one was from Onida. They’d have a barn dance going somewhere, the moonshiners would show up. They got I think it was 25 cents a pint for that alcohol.”
And that was technically illegal, but it was also value-added agriculture — in its infancy, you might say. “That got rid of a lot of the corn.”
The Little Bend
The boys in that family had a lariat apiece, and each went around roping a longsuffering goat as practice for other livestock – the family’s horses.
“The government come in and bought 18,000 acres of land. It was called the Little Bend. They did that during the early 30s,” said Odie. “And the government, like I say, bought all the land and just left it lay there. It was on the mainland, across the channel from the island. Eighteen thousand acres and not a crossfence.
“And we had 15, 20 mares, I suppose, and we just turned them loose out on this government land. The government was busy doing something else to monkey with a chunk of ground plumb out there. So we just left our horses run and they multiplied. We’d trade with the Indians on horses a lot of the times. For instance, you could get a beaver permit for six or 12 beaver, but the Indian could get all the beaver they could catch. So they’d have an overrun of beaver and we had an overrun of horses, so we’d get together and have a little swap.”
And Odie and his brother one time rounded up 83 mares and drove them to Onida and loaded them on box cars for Sam Dancey of Holabird so he could sell them down into Omaha.
The boys in that family rode in rodeos, before the Second World War and after; counted on their winnings to get them to and fro. “It wasn’t a very high-paying occupation. I think gas was like 32 cents a gallon, we had a hell of a time paying for it,” Odie recalled.
They did all right, but the neighbors did better. “We produced a couple really good bronc riders. Casey Tibbs and Billy Meyers lived right across the main part of the river from us. They went to Mission School – named after the island or vice versa.” Later, Odie West was East River High School Rodeo director for maybe 7 or 8 years, and president of the Central Rodeo Association for maybe 15.
Leaving the island
His parents might have guessed, tending what was pretty much a garden, with snakes, that the thing they had was too good to last. “I can remember the folks talking about it. They figured it was going to happen someday. But when, they just had no idea.”
It happened in 1943. One more time a family got tricked out of Eden, only this time it was because the Missouri River, like a big old yellow serpent, swallowed a chunk of their island and slithered its way through the 12-foot high ridge of cedars that ran round their island like a dike or a berm. It had kept them from flooding every year until then. They lost seven milk cows and two dogs in the flooding.
“I was 15, I think, when we moved off. Summer. It was one of them dry years. There just absolutely wasn’t nothing growing. Grasshoppers would pile up on the north side of the houses and out on the flat. Why the grasshoppers never bothered us down on the island I don’t know.”
That summer up on the high and dry it was different; the world was changed.
“You could take your hand and cover up the sun if the sun was shining bright, you could just see billions of grasshoppers, the air would be just full of them. They’d eat the bark off of old dead posts. We had us some grass out on the flat and we were mowing hay, this was after about the second drought had come along, and my mother’d put a pint of milk and the old Kerr lid rubber band to keep it from leaking. The damn grasshoppers would eat all the rubber off around that in my lunch bucket. That was a bad time.”
The living wasn’t easy anymore; and no going back to the island because the river had cut a new channel right across their old house.
Oahe
In the late 1940s people started to talk about flooding the river valley, and later they did more than talk. They started building Oahe Dam. Fred West, Odie’s father, couldn’t fathom it.
“It hurt him a lot. He couldn’t figure out why they wanted to build it. Most of those old river rats along the river would tell you the same thing. It didn’t look feasible and they didn’t know what the hell they were going to do with it once they got it flooded. They covered up some of best farm ground, farm and ranch ground, in South Dakota with that thing.”
There was a day when Odie took his father to an eye doctor’s appointment in Pierre and they stopped to look at the dam construction on their way back home.
“He heard about that dam and he’d just laugh it off. He’d say, ‘Hell, they can’t plug that up.’ So we drive up on top the hill so we could see the dam and he watched it for a while. He said, ‘Looks to me like two little kids with teaspoons trying to fill a 55-gallon barrel.’”
But they filled it.
Coordinates of Eden
Eventually Odie West married a girl from the same side of the river – Catherine Serbousek.
“I tell the kids a story about meeting her, I told them I was horseback riding down the hills and I spooked her out of a brush patch and run her up over the hill and finally caught her.”
“That’s not true,” Catherine said. “I met him at roller skating. We lived nine miles apart and we didn’t know each other.”
So they married and had four daughters and a son and eventually they built West Prairie Resort. They operated it until they sold it to Terry and Tammy Nelson a few years back.
Met a lot of fishermen that way; but the funny thing about fishermen these days is that they think they know what’s in the river if they’ve got it on a map.
“So many guys asked me, ‘Where’s that fantasy island you used to live on?’ I tell them, I don’t know any. I tried to tell them we lived on Mission Island but they wouldn’t believe me. They had all their gizmos and gauges and crap and knew so much more about it than I would ever know. There’s no record of Mission Island, only in that old ledger.”
And that old ledger won’t be found when he sends Catherine to rustle around for it this particular afternoon. But what would it mean on paper anyway? Like you could really plot the coordinates of all that.
The island is still there, north of Pierre somewhere in the mud and gravel of what an old man remembers.
(Editor's note: Lowell "Odie" West, born Oct. 6, 1929, died Oct. 18, 2016. His obituary reads "... perhaps the most important attribute was his recanting of stories of days gone by, from living on the island in the middle of the Missouri River until it foooded with the Oahe Dam ....")
