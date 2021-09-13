Temperatures look to be in the 70s and 80s this week, with some wind a few days. The bite will start to pick up a bit more as the weather cools down for fall.
There’s not a lot of change in the report this week yet. Anglers will still want to bring plenty of water or Gatorade, bug spray and sunscreen along. Enjoy some time outdoors on the Missouri River in central South Dakota and good luck catching!
Lake Oahe
In the Pollock and Mobridge areas, the fishing is okay. Anglers are using bouncer, spinner and crawler rigs or crankbaits and fishing in 30-40 feet of water on the main lake. Depths are around 10-20 feet of water in the tributaries.
At Akaska the fishing is fair. Anglers are fishing 30-40 feet of water and using bouncers with spinners and crawlers or minnows.
At Gettysburg, the fishing is okay. Anglers are using crawlers and some minnows, and fishing in 30-40 feet of water. The smallmouth and catfish are still biting well. Salmon are just starting. Anglers are primarily using crocodile spoons. A few salmon have been caught from shore, but most are still being caught from a boat and are looking nice.
Around Spring Creek and Cow Creek, the fishing is decent. Anglers are fishing in depths of around 20 feet of water and using bouncer, spinner and crawler rigs. The salmon bite is decent in 70-90 feet of water using herring or squid.
Lake Sharpe
Around Pierre and Fort Pierre the fishing is good. Anglers are using bouncers with spinners and crawlers in depths around 10-20 feet of water. Some anglers are also pulling plugs with success.
Lake Francis Case
Around Chamberlain the fishing is fair. Anglers are using jigs and crawlers or bouncers and crawlers and fishing in 20-30 feet of water.
On Francis Case in the Platte area, the fishing is fair. Anglers are using bouncers with spinners and crawlers, and fishing in 15-30 feet of water.
In the Lake Andes, Wagner, Pickstown areas, the fishing is pretty fair. Anglers are fishing in 20-35 feet of water and using crawlers with a plain hook or a slow death hook. Below the dam, the fishing is good in the fast water. Lots of walleye, white bass and smallmouth are coming in.
At Yankton fishing is good. Anglers are fishing in depths of 10-20 feet of water and using bouncers with spinners and crawlers. Some anglers are using jigs or Lindy rigs with crawlers and having success.
Remember – this report is a snapshot in time and changes can occur quickly. We suggest you call one of our members listed above – they can be very helpful with what is happening along the river. That way you’ll be assured of a great trip!
Questions about boat ramp access? Check the SD Game, Fish & Parks interactive map. You’ll have to zoom in to the ramp you want to look at, and the information is regularly updated. It’s a great resource!
Help slow the spread of Aquatic Invasive Species! Check out the Game, Fish & Parks website for detailed info on the regulations. They are very specific, so you’ll want to be sure you’ve read the regulations. If you love to fish the Missouri River in South Dakota, please do your part to keep the reservoirs free of aquatic invasive species.
