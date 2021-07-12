The weather this week is mostly 90’s. Bring plenty of water, bug spray, and sunscreen along. Expect busy boat ramps and fish cleaning stations. Enjoy some time outdoors on the Missouri River in central South Dakota and good luck catching!
Lake Oahe
In the Pollock and Mobridge areas, the fishing has slowed but anglers are still getting limits of nice fish. Anglers are fishing the main lake points in 25-35 feet of water and using bouncers with spinners and crawlers. Crankbaits are also working well.
At Akaska the fishing is good. Anglers are fishing in 20-30 feet of water. Bouncers with spinners and crawlers or leeches are working well. Some sorting is necessary and some nice bigger fish are coming in.
At Gettysburg, the fishing is very good. Minnows, lots of crawlers, and some leeches are being used. Anglers are fishing in 15-25 feet of water and those who like pulling plugs are doing quite well. The smallmouth and catfish bites are hot right now.
Around Spring Creek and Cow Creek the fishing is pretty good. Anglers can use the presentation of their choice and do well. Depths are generally 25-30 feet of water.
Lake Sharpe
The fishing is good around Pierre and Fort Pierre. Anglers are fishing in 10-20 feet of water. Bouncers with spinners and crawlers are working well, but anglers are having success with most presentations.
Lake Francis Case
Around Chamberlain, the fishing is pretty good. Anglers are using jigs and crawlers or bouncers and crawlers or casting crankbaits and fishing in 10-25 feet of water near the channel edges or closer to shore.
On Francis Case in the Platte area, the fishing is really good. Anglers are using bouncers with spinners and crawlers. Some anglers are pulling crankbaits. Depths are anywhere from 10-30 feet of water.
In the Lake Andes, Wagner, Pickstown areas, the fishing is great. Anglers are fishing in 10-25 feet of water using minnows or crawlers and jigs or bouncers with spinners, with some anglers using leeches or pulling plugs. Catfish and bluegill are also biting. Anglers are enjoying good fishing around Pease Creek, North Wheeler, South Scalp, and Whetstone. Below the dam, there’s good shore fishing as well. Lots of boats are going out so please practice patience at the boat ramps and cleaning stations.
At Yankton fishing is pretty good. Anglers are using crawlers or leeches with a bouncer and spinner. Depths are 5-15 feet of water. Some anglers are also doing well with crankbaits.
Remember – this report is a snapshot in time and changes can occur quickly. We suggest you call one of our members listed above – they can be very helpful with what is happening along the river. That way you’ll be assured of a great trip!
Questions about boat ramp access? Check the SD Game, Fish & Parks interactive map. You’ll have to zoom in to the ramp you want to look at, and the information is regularly updated. It’s a great resource!
Help slow the spread of Aquatic Invasive Species! Check out the Game, Fish & Parks website for detailed info on the regulations. They are very specific so you’ll want to be sure you’ve read the regulations. If you love to fish the Missouri River in South Dakota, please do your part to keep the reservoirs free of aquatic invasive species.
