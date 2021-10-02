You may have noticed Mitchell resident Alex Martin making his way around the Fort Pierre area during the week. Martin is one of the many drivers mapping streets in the Google Street View car.
Martin started his full-time, seasonal position last May. Last week, he was assigned to drive the vehicle-mounted camera system around Fort Pierre and down to the Vivian area. Martin started his four-day trip on Monday, and on Wednesday, the Capital Journal caught up with him during his lunch break.
“I can’t go into details about the cameras,” he said. “They are beyond my understanding. I’m just the Google Street View Driver — that’s my job title. I do whatever is assigned on our system. I look in the system to see where I’m supposed to go. You just drive where they are supposed to map. I just drive at a consistent speed. The camera does the work. I like driving in Fort Pierre. It’s an interesting town — a lot of history. I went to the Verendrye monument yesterday.”
Not only does Martin make the job sound fun, but he also finds some friendly people along the way.
“I go on the highways and everyone waves at me. They lower their windows, stick their hands out and start waving. Pretty typical,” Martin said. “They act like, ‘Wow, there’s the Google car, and there’s someone in the car.’”
Although Martin enjoys the job, it’s not a typical road trip where he can listen to music and soak in the scenery.
“Pretty much I’ve got to be a safe driver — no radio,” he said. “I want to be sure I get good pictures, so I obey all the traffic laws. I don’t work when the snow comes — we can’t go out. When it rains or snows, we can’t take pictures because the cameras are sensitive to that kind of stuff.”
Martin said he posted his resume on the online job site Indeed.com and a recruiter contacted him about the position. A week later, the recruiter hired him to drive one of Google’s many camera-clad mapping cars.
“I was in the right place at the right time, I guess,” Martin said.
One of Martin’s more memorable moments came about two weeks before arriving in Fort Pierre while south of Watertown. He saw a very large male moose that looked like it was stuck behind some fencing out in the countryside.
“That was one of the oddest things I’ve seen,” Martin said. “He had huge antlers. I felt sorry for the moose, but there wasn’t much I could do. I’m sure the landowner took care of it somehow.”
With lunch over, it was time for Martin to get back on the road and start mapping his routes. And there’s plenty of area for Google’s Street View drivers to cover. In 2019, Google reported covering 10 million miles with its Street View imagery.
“It’s just fun driving every day, getting the photos for the maps, doing a great service for the people,” Martin said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.