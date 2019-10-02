The 2019 Mitchell Technical Institute graduation ceremony on May 10 at the Corn Palace in Mitchell saw 417 students receive degrees, diplomas and certificates. Local students receiving degrees include:
Fort Pierre: Matiah Hicks, business management; Trey Montana, architectural design & building construction; Clara Pazour (3.50-3.74 grade point average), radiologic technology; William Salada, culinary arts.
Gettysburg: Rease Logan (3.75-3.99 GPA), electrical construction & maintenance; Nathanael Tanner (3.50-3.74) GPA), professional truck driving; Jesse Wheeler, architectural design & building construction.
Highmore: Trevor Ryan (4.0 GPA), telecommunications.
Pierre: Aaron Blow, heating & cooling technology; Aaron Gates (3.50-3.74 GPA), wind turbine technology; Jaden Griese, architectural design & building construction; Lucas Kessler, agronomy; Tayia Kierstead (4.00 GPA), human services technician; Andrew Murphy (3.75-3.99 GPA), information systems technology; Thomas Peitz (3.75-3.99 GPA), agronomy; Tyler Scott, wind turbine technology.
