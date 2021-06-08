The Fort Pierre Moose Lodge 1813 used its “Queen of Hearts” fundraising program to give $1,500 to two different community organizations in Fort Pierre.
“The first recipient of the Moose program is the ‘wrestling room’ building, on the grounds of the Stanley County Elementary School, which was originally proposed as a facility for the Stanley County wrestling program,” Moose member Kevin Schmitz said in a statement. “This privately-funded project has seen its mission expand into a multi-use youth facility. Building completion has progressed as funds become available and the Moose chose to help by making a $1,500 donation.”
The Wrestling Room concrete foundation pad was poured approximately 5-6 years ago. The shell of the metal building was put up approximately four years ago. Interior work has progressed only as quickly as funds and volunteer labor can be found.
When completed, the huge building will contain not only a large training area, but a fairly good sized weight room, showers and separate restrooms. The $1,500 gift from the Moose Lodge will go directly toward sheetrocking the ceiling, then as far as the funds might stretch will be the plumbing rough-in, and finishing sheetrocking the interior walls.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel, though Covid has really hurt our funding. The prices for a lot of the materials have doubled,” Shaun Cronin, president of the Stanley County Wrestling Facility Organization, said. “As of right now, we are only a wrestling-oriented organization that leases the land.”
Cronin said that volunteerism is dependent on people earning a living first, then on what materials can be purchased to work with. Thus, “the finish date is unknown.”
The entire community will benefit from the wrestling room.
“It’s going to be so beneficial to the kids. And, there will be a place for senior citizens to walk indoors. It will be used. It will be utilized,” Cronin said.
“The second recipient of the Moose program is the Meals on Wheels program, which provides nutritious meals to persons 65 and older who are not able to easily provide their own meals,” Schmitz said. “The local Meals on Wheels is coordinated by Pat Duffy through the kitchen facility that supports the Pat Duffy Community Center and the Quinten Sutley Senior center in Fort Pierre. The Moose is donating $1,00 to assist this valuable community program’s mission.”
“For new lights in here (the main room of the Community Center) will take care of most of the donation, but not all of it,” Duffy said.
