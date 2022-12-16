For anyone in need of Christmas gifts for children, Mothers of Preschoolers is once again hosting its annual giveaway.
Postponed due to the snow storm, the giveaway is rescheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Community Bible Church at 1516 N. Harrison Ave. in Pierre, MOPS member Rachel Hettinger said. Recipients do not need to show proof of income and can pick up items for more than one child.
Last year, the event served about 400 children, Hettinger said.
“We have a ton of new and used toys,” she said. “We have books and we have a group from Faith Lutheran, Steps with Grace, who donate (handmade) quilts every year.”
For each child, recipients can get one new toy, two used toys, unlimited stuffed animals and books and one quilt until they run out. The quilts fit toddler and twin-size beds.
In addition, River Cities Public Transit will give free rides to the church for anyone who lives within 10 miles of Pierre.
“We try to give complimentary rides to improve the turnout,” Jess Marlow, spokesperson for the private nonprofit, said. “It’s a community partnership.”
River Cities Public Transit provides rides to individuals with disabilities, older residents, low income and the general public. To schedule a ride to the toy giveaway, call 605-945-2360 or go to www.rcptransit.com.
“They’ve done it every year,” Hettinger said about River Cities Public Transit. “It’s amazing to be a part of this. Everyone in the community is so willing to make this possible.”
MOPS, which meets 9-11 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays at Community Bible Church, started the toy drive as a way for moms to minister other moms, Hettinger said.
The exchange initially started among MOPS members.
“There’s times when someone isn’t able to work and we wanted an easy way to swap toys with each other,” she said. “Everyone would bring toys they were done with and we could exchange them. It grew from there. We have so many toys.”
As the years went by, the community got involved. MOPS collects the toys for two weeks before the drive. Dec. 12 was this year’s deadline.
MOPS picks different groups to provide toys. This year Menards set out a collection box.
“We have two big other freezer boxes,” the mother of three said.
Parents have tried to give MOPS money for toys.
“Honestly, we tell them we are happy they are here,” Hettinger said. “We put all the work into this for them. We want them to be there.”
“You want your kids to have good memories,” she continued. “To me Christmas is important. I am a Christian and want my kids to know about Jesus. It is out of love that we give our kids gifts.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.