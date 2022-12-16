Toys

For anyone in need of Christmas gifts for children, Mothers of Preschoolers is once again hosting its annual giveaway.

Postponed due to the snow storm, the giveaway is rescheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Community Bible Church at 1516 N. Harrison Ave. in Pierre, MOPS member Rachel Hettinger said. Recipients do not need to show proof of income and can pick up items for more than one child.

