Members of the Pierre Senior Center conducted their weekly Thursday noon potluck on Oct. 8.
Still trying to grow back to pre-COVID attendance numbers, the potluck saw 33 members and one new member. Guests are welcome.
“We had a fantastic variety of foods to select from for our delicious meal,” Don Zeller said. “Many of our friends comment that they skip their evening meal after eating so much at noon.”
“Our entertainment for the day was Carmen Spurling from the Active Generations Center in Sioux Falls. Carmen explained the options for in-home caregiving assistance when dealing with family member’s illness. They can help with providing emotional support and help in developing coping skills, advance care planning, and problem solving. They offer online training for dealing with potentially frustrating situations that can happen to those caring for their senior citizen loved ones. They offer ‘Savvy Care Giver’ and relaxation technique classes. Carmen and her staff are available for conference call and Zoom meetings.”
Carmen also works with Senior Health Information and Insurance Education (SHIINE). SHIINE provides assistance with selecting a pharmacy for the Medicare Part D prescription insurance. The annual open enrollment starts October 15 and goes through December 7. Call SHIINE at 877-331-4834 for assistance. There will be very limited in-person time; they prefer to help you on the phone or by using Zoom conferencing.
“Next Thursday, we will have a program on ‘Fall Prevention’ to assist people with options for avoiding injury from a fall,” Zeller said.
To attend the potluck, to volunteer with entertainment, or for more information, contact Zeller at 224-1366.
