The Pierre Senior Center members and guests participated in another of their weekly Thursday potluck and entertainments. The great meal together had almost 40 present. Numbers are still growing back toward the pre-pandemic level, said Don Zeller.
“Many of our members and guests arrive at the senior center about an hour early to enjoy lively conversations and play cards,” said Zeller in a news release.
The potluck’s volunteer entertainment this last week was Jim Mehlhaff. He works for the state labor department's Division of Insurance and is a Pierre city commissioner.
“Jim and his wife, Anne, enjoy our buffet meal, and especially Don Sandal’s custard,” said Zeller.
Mehlhaff played guitar and sang six songs. He opened with John Prine's “Far, Far From Me,” followed by the Velvet Underground's “Sweet Jane;” Neil Young’s “Long May You Run;” Bob Seger’s “Against the Wind;” and Johnny Cash's take on “Cocaine Blues.”
Mehlhaff’s final selection was a piece he wrote, “Son Shine."
“He sings this song every time he is at the senior center, and we really enjoy it,” said Zeller.
For more information about the center or its potluck, or to volunteer a solo or group or informational entertainment, call 224-7730.
