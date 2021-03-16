More historic images added to S.D. Digital Archives

This undated photo shows the congregation gathered around the Swedish Baptist Church in Pleasant Valley Township near Westreville in Clay County.

 S.D. State Historical Society-Archives)

The South Dakota State Historical Society - Archives at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre recently added another batch of digitized photos to the South Dakota Digital Archives.

According to the Society release, just over 1,200 photographs were digitized, cataloged, and placed on the archives. Examples of the digitized images include churches, schools, city buildings, parades, and ferries. The images are available at https://sddigitalarchives.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/

“The images are from the archives’ collections and are very popular with students, teachers, researchers, authors, newspaper editors, and genealogists,” said Chelle Somsen, state archivist. “These images are now available to researchers worldwide and not just to those who can visit the archives in person.”

Funding was provided by a sub-grant from the State Historic Preservation Office’s National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund Grant.

The archives contains 82,697 items from the State Archives, including photographic images, government and manuscript collections, land survey records, the South Dakota State Historical Society publication the Wi-Iyohi, and 1,289 maps.

For more information, contact the State Historical Society - Archives at 605-773-3804. State Archives hours are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. CDT Monday-Friday.

