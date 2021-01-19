Dakota State - Madison has announced its 2020 Fall Honors List students. To qualify for the President’s Academic Honors list, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0. Area student who made the list include:
- Blunt - Brianna Fanger, Bridgette Fanger, and Jackson Liewer.
- Burke - Lahna Matucha, Gavin York, and Angela Guthmiller
- Onida - Evan Becker
- Pierre - Joshua Goeden, Brett Goodwin, Blaine Humann, Angela Hupf, Jose Magana, Morgan Metzinger, Aarne Nixon, and Nicole Sarringar.
Gustavus Adolphus College - Saint Peter, Minnesota, has announced its 2020 Fall Semester dean's list. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in December 2020.
- Bailey Wagner, Pierre, has made that list.
