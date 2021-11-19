Stanley County School freshman, 15-year-old Wyatt Mortenson has earned many marksman awards. He said that his favorites are the medals he received while on the shooting team.
“I love shooting sports and plan to continue to represent Stanley County and South Dakota,” Mortenson said.
He earned the 2021 Fall 5-Stand-Season High Overall National Champion, 2021 Scholastic Clay Target Program Champion: Sporting Clay Open Team, High Overall, Skeet Age Group Team, High Overall, Trap Open Class Team, Skeet Champion in class-Belt Buckle, donated by Earl Moses, 2021 National Skeet Shooting Association, South Dakota State Champion-High Overall, Perfect Score 50 out of 50 and 2021 Spring High School Skeet-High Male, High Conference, High Overall.
Sonja Johnson, advisor for the shooting team, said Mortenson started at age nine, and shot with his family before that.
“He has been on the school team for three spring seasons and this first fall season. He has been on Bob Stoeser’s STCP team for the same amount of time. Our 2021 Spring trap and skeet team have about 20 athletes. Some of those guys did both trap and skeet. For this 2021 Fall 5-Stand, we had one squad, which is 5 students. The 5-Stand team just found out that they are first in the nation,” Johnson said, referring to the website sdclaytarget.com.
