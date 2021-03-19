According to the Student Body President at T.F. Riggs High School, Emma Lusk, the annual Mr. PHS competition is on.
The ‘fun-draising’ event is set Thursday, March 25, at 7 p.m. at the high school. All are welcome.
“There will be a total of 10 male competitors, from both the junior and senior grades,” said Lusk. “They will be judged on a total of six categories: casual wear, formal wear, interview portion, talent, teacher impersonation, and a bucket run.”
The three judges for who earns the title of Mr. PHS will be staff members of the high school. Each competitor will send in a short biography about themselves, including Information on their favorite sport, favorite animal, favorite high school memory, future plans, and a fun fact about themselves.
Social distancing and masks will be enforced. Tickets are $2 at the door. Lusk suggests audience members bring loose cash to help ‘cast’ your vote during the bucket run for your favorite competitor. Proceeds will benefit the High School Student Council and Children’s Miracle Network.
