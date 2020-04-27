This year's South Dakota mountain lion hunting season ends April 30 for the Black Hills Fire Protection District.
To date, a total of 51 lions - 24 males and 27 females - have been harvested.
The Black Hills Fire Protection season will be closed earlier if the harvest limit is reached. The harvest limit is when 60 total mountain lions or when 40 female mountain lions are taken.
The state-wide season - outside the Black Hills - is open year-round, with a current mountain lion license.
