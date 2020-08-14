Watching tennis being played in Pierre can be a whole lot cooler this summer. That 'cooler' status is thanks to public & private partnerships of the Pierre School District, Pierre Tennis Association, Bob and Janet Judson, and the city of Pierre.
The consortium purchased and had installed two shade canopies at the Pierre tennis courts in Griffin Park. On August 14, the Judsons delivered a $4,636 check to cover the remaining cost of the $38,636 project.
“Governors sports, but more specifically Governors Tennis, has been a central part of our family’s life for the last 40-plus years,” said Bob Judson. “We’re happy we’re able to continue supporting local sports and make watching a tennis match a little more comfortable for the fans.”
The city contributed $12,000. “Our goal is to provide first-class amenities at all of our facilities, unfortunately our budget doesn’t always allow for that,” said Pierre Mayor Steve Harding. “Having great partners who can contribute resources helps us all accomplish more.” Harding added that the city always happy to partner, when it can, with passionate user groups
The Pierre High School Athletic Department matched the city’s contribution with $12,000 of its own. “We are very grateful for all the business partners we have that support the Pierre Athletic Sports Marketing Program,” said Brain Moser, athletic director Riggs High School. “Then to be able to partner with the Tennis Association and the city of Pierre - who both stepped up to secure funding for the remainder of the project - truly shows dedication to our community and sports facilities.”
The Tennis Association successfully applied for a $10,000 grant from the South Dakota Community Foundation, and found private donors in the Judson family. “We’re very lucky to have a strong support base,” said Eric Weiss, president Pierre Tennis Association. “I can’t say enough about the volunteer committee, sponsors, and partners who made this possible.”
The city helped with installation of the canopies. It will handle the ongoing maintenance of the structures.
The Griffin Park tennis courts are home to the Pierre Governor and Lady Governor Tennis Teams.
