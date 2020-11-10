Pierre resident Robert R. “Chomp” Lewis, a former swim instructor and lifeguard at the Pierre City Pool, had a dedication plaque in his honor placed on the outside wall of the pool sometime after his death in 1968.
Lewis, a 1960 graduate of Riggs High, joined the U.S. Army in 1966. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant on Feb. 21, 1967. On September 8, 1967, Lewis was sent to Vietnam. He died on January 10, 1968, from his injuries in Vietnam. Lt. Robert R. Lewis is listed on both the S.D. Vietnam Memorial in Pierre and the National Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C.
From about 1998 to 2002 Pierre native Brandon Rausch had been a lifeguard at the city pool and had frequently seen the dedication plaque that hung there. The plaque read: “In Memoriam: This plaque is dedicated by his relatives and friends to the memory of Lt. Robert R. (Chomp) Lewis for his devoted help in water sports for the youth of Pierre. Born May 4, 1942. Died January 10, 1968, from wounds received in action while serving his country in Vietnam.”
In the spring of 2020, Rausch and several other former city pool lifeguards were making a scrapbook for Paula Wheeldryer, a long-time pool manager, regarding the history of the 96-year-old pool. Former employees submitted photos to complete this project, and Rausch wanted to include a photo of the plaque. He called his father, Ken, also a local Pierre Vietnam Veteran (MSGT RET), to check on the plaque. Ken Rausch was surprised to find four holes where the plaque had been, but nothing more.
Where did the plaque go? After months of tracking down classmates of Lewis, Ken Rausch contacted Dennis Coull, a classmate of Lewis. Coull had met with Lewis’ two sisters, Ruth and Linda, as well as Lewis’ two sons, Robert Harris from California and Eric Wehmeyer from Massachusetts. In 2016, Coull arranged for a reunion with the family members in Broken Bow, Nebraska. Coull knew nothing about the plaque, but was told a remarkable story of how Lewis’ sons and their aunts discovered the existence of one another.
In 2005, the Stanley County 7th grade social studies class participated in a project created by Sheila Hansen, who was then a teacher in Spearfish, South Dakota. This project, Fallen Sons and Daughters of South Dakota, asked students to write biographies of the men and women of South Dakota who had perished in WWII, Korea and Vietnam. Stanley County 7th grader Christa Wolf was assigned the name of Robert Lewis. The students were given very little information about the soldiers: usually only name, county where they lived, and where and when they died. From there, using internet and personal contacts, students researched the fallen. Wolf had made contact with Lewis’ sisters, and wrote the profile based on their remembrances. Just prior to submitting the profile, Wolf’s teacher did one more internet check on Lewis. She was amazed to find on the website for the 196th, this entry:
“I am looking for anyone who served with 1st Lt. Robert Russell Lewis of the 196th. He was born and raised in Pierre, SD, and killed in action 10 January 1968. I am his son, and know little of his life and nothing of his service or death. Thank you. Robert Harris.”
As neither sister had ever mentioned their brother had a child who would by then have been almost 40 years old, Wolf was very surprised. Contact was made with the sisters, and they were told of the find. They were both shocked and thrilled to learn of him. In the summer of 2005 Robert Harris met his aunts, Wolf and her teacher in Pierre.
In September of 2006 Pierre hosted the Vietnam Veterans Dedication. Lewis’ sisters Ruth and Linda, Linda’s daughter Rhonda, Harris and his mother Ruth Harris attended the dedication. During that weekend Kenny Manning and Jerry Schimkat, friends of Lewis, met with the Lewis family. Manning asked the family to meet at the pool so he could show them the plaque in honor of Chomp Lewis. It was during this visit that the plaque was given to Chomp’s son Robert Harris.
Rausch also visited with Chomp’s sister Linda. She explained how her brother Robert got his nickname. She said, “He was scared when learning how to swim but the instructor made him try and so he got mad and bit her,” She started calling him “Chomp;” and the name stayed.
Harley Middleton, a classmate and neighbor, was in the Air Force at the time of Chomp’s death and returned to Pierre for the funeral. He said that it was a very sad day for him and his 1960 classmates.
Harris provided Ken Rausch with a photo of his father’s plaque and a picture of his father in his uniform. The citizens of Pierre and his family are proud of Lt. Lewis for his service at the pool and the U.S. Army. Ken Rausch’s goal is for Mayor Steve Harding and the Pierre City Commissioners to place these two items in safekeeping, and when the new pool is built in 2022 to formally present the two photos, with Lewis’ family present, to be hung on the inside wall of the new city pool.
There is still one mystery to be solved, and perhaps someone who reads this can help. Who first had the plaque made and installed?
