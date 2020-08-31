Nancy Koupal not retiring but ‘transitioning’ from S.D. Historical Society Press

Nancy Tystad Koupal was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 2009. Now, in 2020, she has decided to retire from leading the state’s South Dakota Historical Society Press.
“She was having the time of her life, but felt it was time to focus on the research projects she wanted to get done,” said Jay D. Vogt, director South Dakota State Historical Society in Pierre. “Nancy was the genius and drive behind the creation and success of the South Dakota Historical Society Press. Her creative mind and talent designed a history press that featured history-based children’s books, a biography series, a historical preservation series, titles on American Indians and women’s suffrage, and numerous other award-winning books. Of course, the critical and financial success of publishing Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Pioneer Girl: The Annotated Autobiography,” edited by Pamela Smith Hill, has led to the Pioneer Girl Project, a study of Wilder’s early writing.”
Not calling it ‘retiring’ but under the title ‘transitioning’, Koupal wrote on July 8 through the South Dakota Historical Society Press, “I began my career as the editor of South Dakota History and South Dakota Historical Collections in 1979, making it my mission to raise the standards of scholarship and production of the South Dakota State Historical Society’s publications. In 1997, with the help of Society Director Jay D. Vogt and the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation, I founded the South Dakota Historical Society (SDHS) Press, grounding it in the standards and practices of academic publishing and in production values comparable to national presses. In 2018, the SDHS Press became an affiliate member of the Association of University Presses. The Press is now financially stable and achieving the highest academic and production standards.
“In 2010, I also became director of a research and publishing initiative called the Pioneer Girl Project that is dedicated to studying the manuscripts and life of Laura Ingalls Wilder. The Project has published two books: the highly acclaimed Pioneer Girl: The Annotated Autobiography (2014), edited by Pamela Smith Hill, and Pioneer Girl Perspectives: Exploring Laura Ingalls Wilder (2017). The Project has two additional books under contract that continue to explore Wilder’s manuscripts, but the work on those volumes has been slow because of the other duties and responsibilities that the director of the office and Press must attend to.
“With the Press doing well and the completion of our three-book woman suffrage initiative, it seemed like the right time for me to resign my position as director of Research and Publishing and SDHS Press and devote myself to completing the Pioneer Girl Project books, descriptions of which can be found at pioneergirlproject.org, “Past and Future Projects.” I will also continue to work with the Press’s highly successful children’s books.
Associate Editor Jeanne Ode is the current acting editor.
“I loved my job and look forward to my continuing work on the Pioneer Girl Project. Thank all of you for your support of SDHS Press through the years,” wrote Koupal.
Koupal was inducted into the Hall of Fame under its Historical category. Then, statements made concerning Koupal’s career included that she had “become the most effective editor, publisher, and promoter of South Dakota history in the state.”
According to her Hall of Fame biography, she was born and raised in Mitchell. She graduated from South Dakota State University, and earned a master’s degree from Morehead State University in Kentucky. She worked toward a doctoral degree in American literature and English at the University of Wisconsin.
Her bio continued, “In 1979, Koupal began working for the South Dakota State Historical Society as editor of its quarterly journal, South Dakota History.” She made the relatively new publication truly professional in content and format. She used an editorial board that included nationally recognized historians such as Howard Lamar of Yale University.
In the over 40 years that she has served as editor, the journal has published noteworthy articles on agriculture, politics, women, pioneer memoirs and biographies, “all of them adhering to high professional standards,” stated the Hall of Fame biography.
The prestigious Western History Association gave the journal and its editor its highest award for the best journal article in western history in 1983, 1984, and 1990. The Western Writers of America granted South Dakota History their Spur Award in 1996 and 1998.
John R. Wunder, professor of history and journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said, “No other state history journal in the United States is of higher quality than South Dakota History. Its engaging essays, anchored in original sources and the latest in published works, its reviews of recent publications of the history of South Dakota, and its illustrations have been the beneficiary of outstanding editing.”
The biography continued, “Koupal directed the South Dakota State Historical Society Press, which published its first book in 1997. By 2003, the press was publishing several new titles each year in addition to reprinting valuable out-of-print volumes such as Herbert S. Schell’s History of South Dakota. Special series are devoted to biography, historic preservation, and adaptations of traditional stories for young readers. Press books have won numerous national awards, including the Aesop Accolade, Moonbeam Children’s Book Award, Western Writers of America Spur Award, and Independent Publisher Book Award.”
She has become one of the nation’s leading scholars on the career of L. Frank Baum, author of The Wizard of Oz. Koupal is also an authority on the history of woman suffrage in South Dakota.
She has served on the governing councils of the Western History Association, the Northern Great Plains History Conference, the South Dakota Center for the Book, and others. In 2002, she participated in a symposium on “Women of the West” at the White House.
According to Professor Richmond L. Clow of the University of Montana, Koupal “alone is responsible for the recent renaissance of South Dakota history by improving the quality and the scope of South Dakota history publications.”
