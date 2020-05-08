This year, because of social distancing, the annual National Day of Prayer was observed locally from vehicles filling the north parking lot at the Capitol over the noon hour. During last Thursday fairly constant rain, over a hundred vehicles filled the lot, with most having at least one person sitting inside listening to the corresponding radio program (KSLT radio station) and praying.
This year’s Day of Prayer theme was “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth.”
Locally, some of the past observances have been all-day events with main times held in the evening. Past events have been held at the Capitol Lake Visitors Center. Some local past observances have featured Pierre-area musicians, and an open microphone where people could pray publicly if they chose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.