National Farm Safety Week - 'every farmer counts'

Since 1944, when Franklin D. Roosevelt designated the third week of September as National Farm Safety and Health Week, the National Safety Council and each sitting U.S. President have proclaimed the annual promotion of safety on the farm.
In 2018, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data indicated that America’s agricultural sector is still the most dangerous industry in the nation. That year saw 574 fatalities in the agriculture industry. That is equivalent to 23.4 deaths per 100,000 workers.
Since fall harvest time can be one of the busiest and most dangerous seasons on the farm, calling attention to farm safety during harvest is a valuable practice. National Farm Safety and Health Week is led by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), the agricultural partner of the National Safety Council.
“Every Farmer Counts” is the theme for the 2020 event. The focus on each farmer is intended to remind us that it’s in everyone’s best interest to prioritize the health and safety of those who work so hard to provide abundant to provide our nation’s abundant supply of food, fiber and fuel.
Daily webinar focus topics for have been set for the week of September 21-25. Topics and webinar times are as follows:
Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Overall Farmer Health at noon: “Lessons Learned in COVID-19 Prevention Efforts Among Agriculture Workers and Employers” – Agriculture work sites, shared worker housing, and shared worker transportation vehicles present unique challenges for preventing and controlling the spread of acovid-19. consistent application of specific preparation, prevention, and management measures can help reduce the risk of spreading the virus. best practices in covid-19 testing and contact training will be shared to help agricultural producers identify strategies for responding on their farm. the CDC COVID-19 testing and contact training will be shared to help agricultural producers identify strategies for responding on their farm. The CDC COVID-19 prevention guidance for agriculture will also be shared to assist employers in adopting recommendations to protect workers.
2:00 p.m. – “Mental Health Innovations in Agricultural Communities.” This session is a panel presentation which will communicate a forward vision of agricultural mental health. The presenters will explore the development of a farmer specific hotline, the efforts of a state department of agriculture, and unique examples that coalesce around a central objective to meet the mental health needs of agricultural producers and their families. The goal is that this session will spark discussion, ideas, and collaborations between community governmental groups to thoughtfully build a mental health safety net for the people who feed America.
Wednesday September 23
Safety and Health for Youth in Agriculture at noon. “Building a Toolkit for Child Agricultural Safety and Health” – This webinar will introduce participants to the world of child agricultural safety and health. After learning about benefits, risks and hazards of living, working and playing on farms, participants will explore strategies for safeguarding children. Presenters will help participants build a toolkit for safeguarding children and youth in the agricultural environment. All tools and resources used to build these toolkits are available free of charge.
2:00 p.m. – “Teach Your way: Open Source Ag Health and Safety Curriculum” – The webinar will discuss how to use AgriSafe’s free online trainings in the classroom. Educators can be certified to train on six AgriSafe modules targeted for ages 16-23. The program’s goal is to build the capacity of local agricultural educators, rural health professionals and rural leaders to train young workers.
Thursday, September 24.
Emergency Preparedness in Agriculture, at noon – “Emergency Planning for Farm Operations” – Safety planning is one of the most difficult activities to justify because there’s no way to measure the amount of time, money, or lives being saved due to accidents that don’t happen. With more children than ever before in history likely to be on the farm this fall, it’s even more critical to take action for Emergency Response Planning. Safety consultant Shay Foulk, a former Army Ranger, returned to the farm with planning and safety procedures that can easily be implemented for safe working environments. He helps coach farming operations on practical safety, plan implementation and follow-through. Foulk will speak on how to navigate the difficult conversations, implementation, and sustainability of Emergency Response Planning. As with any other business, Foulk works with farming operations to assess risks, identify solutions, and implement them in a manner that is practical and easy.
2:00 p.m. – “Respiratory Protection Issues in Agriculture – What to Wear and Does It Fit?” – The business of agriculture presents a myriad of hazards, including exposures to dusts, molds, pesticides and other chemicals, gases, as well as welding fumes and particles. Deciding what protection to use to prevent acute and chronic respiratory diseases is confusing. In addition, just finding the right protective gear can be a challenge. This webinar will address those issues and provide information on the importance of fit testing and fit (seal) checks.
Friday, September 25
Safety and Health for Women in Agriculture, at 10 a.m. “Safety in the Field: Addressing Workplace Sexual Harassment for Farm Workers” – A total 36% of the 3.4 million producers counted in the census are women. Education will focus on all women including farmworker women and their employers on reporting violent incidents to authorities, making employees aware of their legal rights, safe work practices, medical referrals, treatment, and options including counseling if needed.
“Discovering the Root of Your Back Story: Prevention and Understanding of Back Injuries”, at noon– Back injuries are one of the most common forms of farm-related injuries. Protection of the spine and related musculature is one of the most important steps a producer can take to remain active on the farm. Men and women are equally prone to work-related back pain and the first episode usually occurs between the ages of 20 and 40. Training will focus on whole body vibration, causes of back injuries or pain, doable strategies to prevent injuries and pain, and other considerations.
