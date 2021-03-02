Nedrebo is Pierre School District’s Teacher of the Year

Jen Nedrebo, a Title I teacher at Buchanan Elementary in Pierre, has been selected as the district’s Teacher of the Year for 2021.
According to Teri Carter, executive assistant Pierre School District, nominees also included Rodd Bauck, Kathy Askew, Leanne Schlekeway, and Nichole Bowman.
“I have known Mrs. Nedrebo for six years, and in this time, I have witnessed perfection in almost everything she touches,” said Principal Ryan Noyes. “She is a lifelong learner and continues to bring new ideas to the students and staff of Buchanan Elementary School. Her growth mindset drives her every day to be better than she was the day before, and her desire to make others around her more effective is inspiring. Mrs. Nedrebo truly embodies the character, dedication, and inspiration fitting of the Teacher of the Year.”
“This is a well-deserved honor,” said Superintendent Kelly Glodt, “This award reflects a teacher’s ability to inspire students from all backgrounds, exceptional skills and dedication, and a commitment to the teacher profession for years to come. This is a very tough decision each year, as we have many outstanding teachers throughout the district.”
The school district’s criteria for Teacher of the Year takes into account positive roles the teacher
assumes in the community, and respect expressed by students, parents and colleagues. Every school district’s Teacher of the Year is considered for a regional honor, and those recipients become nominees for South Dakota Teacher of the Year, announced at the annual Systems Change Conference for educators.
