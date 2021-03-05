Nest Predator Bounty Program approved for 2021 and 2022

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission has authorized the Nest Predator Bounty Program to continue for 2021 and 2022. It will include a payment of $10/predator with a maximum of $500,000 in bounty payments each year.
The GF&P release stated the Commission modified the start and end dates to April 1 through July 1, unless the $500,000 maximum is reached. In 2022, the program will begin on March 1 for youth under 18, then open to all South Dakota residents April 1, running through July 1, unless the $500,000 maximum is reached.
“This program enhances pheasant and duck nest success at localized levels and encourages families to get involved in wildlife management,” said Kevin Robling, interim GF&P department secretary. “This program is designed to encourage youth and families to step outside and enjoy our incredible outdoor resources.”
During the seasons, GF&P will hold a weekly giveaway for all youth (under the age of 18) who participate in the program. The giveaway is a trapping package that includes three live traps, knife and the National Trappers Association Trapping Handbook.
GF&P is also enhancing the ETHICS SD program, which doubled in size in 2020 reaching 110 new students in 11 counties. It is a partnership between trapping organizations, GF&P and 4-H where youth learn trapping skills, fur handling techniques, and elements of wildlife management.
“Educating youth on the importance of the trapline and wildlife management are key to ensuring our outdoor traditions remain strong for future generations,” said Robling. “Trapping provides an experience to explore the outdoors and create lasting stories and memories, while making a difference for managing wildlife in South Dakota.”
Robling added that, with the current mild winter, enhanced efforts on habitat management and the continuation of the nest predator bounty program, South Dakota should expect to see fantastic bird numbers for the 2021 pheasant season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.