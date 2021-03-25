Levi and Crystal Neuharth and their family have been named the 2021 Farmer/Rancher of the Year by the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-Interest Committee.
According to a Chamber release, the Neuharths are known for their passionate involvement in conservation and agriculture education. They raise a variety of crops and livestock. Prairie Paradise Farms has been no-till since 1993. They also started a “Family Farm Visit Day” held every first Saturday of May, where they welcome anyone interested in learning and experiencing farm life to come visit for the day.
The Chamber recognizes the Neuharths as dedicated stewards and educators, who are examples to the community, area youth and the farming industry. The family deserves the award.
“The chamber is very grateful for the many businesses that show their support for the agriculture industry and the importance it plays in our community,” said Jamie Seiner, interim CEO of the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce. “Ag appreciation events and activities are a success thanks to the chamber’s agri-interest committee and staff.”
So happy to see the Neuharth family recognized. They are an amazing forward-thinking family operation! Carol Erickson/Pierre
