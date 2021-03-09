The South Dakota Housing Development Authority is taking applications for a new allocation of funds to help with housing assistance – rent, mortgage and/or utilities – for households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After helping more than 3,000 households with the first round of assistance, SDHDA recognizes that families are still struggling with uncertainties,” said Executive Director Lorraine Polak in a release. “This additional funding helps cover families’ basic needs so they can meet their other financial obligations, too.”

The SD Cares Housing Assistance Program (SDCHAP) provides direct payments to providers on behalf of applicants for rent, utility arrears, utilities, mortgage payments and mortgage delinquency, from March 13, 2020 to present. These payments are grants and do not need to be paid back.

Eligible households must have experienced a financial hardship – either directly or indirectly – because of COVID. Documentation of need and expenses will be required and income restrictions apply.

Apply for a grant and verify your eligibility online at sdcareshousingassistance.com. For more information, call the Helpline Center at 2-1-1 or SDHDA at 800-540-4241.

