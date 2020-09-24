New State Historical Society children’s book focuses on Statue of Liberty suffrage protest

In “The Voice of Liberty,” the latest book from the South Dakota State Historical Society, suffragists organize to give the Statue of Liberty and themselves a voice.
According to a release from the society, this children’s picture book was written by Angelica Shirley Carpenter and illustrated by Edwin Fotheringham.
Kirkus Reviews praised the book designed for readers ages 6 to 9 as a “lively account” filled with “bold, colorful, energetic illustrations [that] capture the time and place well.” The publication called “The Voice of Liberty” a “fine tribute as 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.”
The men in charge of unveiling the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor went so far as to declare the island off limits to women during the ceremony, but that did not stop New York suffragists Matilda Joslyn Gage, Lillie Devereux Blake, and Katherine (“Katie”) Devereux Blake. They wanted all women to have the liberty to vote and participate in government. To bring attention to their cause, they organized hundreds of people and sailed a cattle barge to the front of the day’s ceremony, making news and raising their voices for liberty.
The book includes facts about the three women suffragists and the Statue of Liberty, a timeline of women’s rights, a bibliography, an author's note and sources for selected historical dialogue.
Order “The Voice of Liberty” from the South Dakota Historical Society Press at emailing sdhspress.com or by calling 605-773-6009.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.