New varieties replacing ash trees at city arboretum

Pierre’s Arbor Board has begun implementing its new vision for the city’s arboretum.
This week, the city Parks Department is planting nearly three dozen new native trees and shrubs. They include Black Hills Spruce, Black Walnut, Crab Apple, Maple, Prairie Birch, Prairie Willow, Poplar and Quaking Aspen. The goals are to add more native species, make the arboretum easier to navigate, and help the nature area be more resilient.
“We spent a lot of time last fall and winter clearing ash trees from the arboretum,” said Thomas Moore, superintendent Pierre Parks Department. “That helps mitigate the problems that the emerald ash borer brings, and keeps a healthy stock of trees at the arboretum.”
The ash trees are being replaced with groupings of three native trees. Each of those groupings will be labeled with the name of the tree species.
“By keeping species together and clearly identifying them, we can make it easier for people to pick up a little tree knowledge while they’re enjoying the beauty of the arboretum,” said Moore.
Art Smith leads Pierre’s Arbor Board. “Pierre is the only community in the state with a native tree and shrub arboretum. The facility had kind of gotten away from its original intent. The board thought it was time to return it to its ‘roots’,” said Smith.
As part of the initiative, a butterfly garden has also been installed at the arboretum, joining the already established bird feeding and watching area. If nature works as expected, native grasses and flowers will bloom late this summer into fall.
“That’s when we expect to start seeing visitors – butterflies of all sorts at the arboretum,” said Moore. “We built a nice little rest area for the pollinators as they migrate south for the winter.”
The Pierre Arbor Board is a volunteer board. Its members are appointed by the mayor to give guidance on urban forestry and tree sustainability. Current board members are Smith - chairman, Tony Dorschner, Will Hanson, Rollie Isaacson, Adam Kulesa, Rachel Ormseth and Mark Smith.
