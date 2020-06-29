The South Dakota Department of Health has released new income guidelines for the WIC Program effective July 1. 

WIC (Women, Infants and Children) is a special supplemental nutrition program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provided at no cost to eligible moms, infants and children. Its goal is to offer education on healthy eating, nutrition and breastfeeding, make referrals to other services and help improve health by providing nutritious foods to supplement diets.

Your could qualify for WIC if your family income does not exceed 185% of the federal poverty level.

One-member family - $23,606; two-person family - $31,894; three-person family - $40,182; for each additional family member add $8,288 to the household's income.

For eligibility information, apply online at https://sdwic.org/eligibility/ , or call for an appointment at your local WIC / Community Health Services Office. Offices are under the county listings in your phone book or at http://sdwic.org/locations/.

