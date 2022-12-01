Pierre’s Fran Welch grew up “dirt poor,” so Christmas tended to look a bit sparse.
“We never had a Christmas tree,” Welch said. “The teacher would give us the tree (from school) to take home.”
The youngest of six, she married at 18 and worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years before retiring in 1986. Welch lived comfortably, but went a little crazy after retiring — that is crazy for buying holiday decorations and feeding her passion for fashion.
Today, at age 92, she gets pleasure out of entertaining and decorating her home for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Fourth of July and Halloween. She has 254 totes and boxes with decorations.
“I change my coffee cups with the season,” Welch said.
And when she goes to Pierre First United Methodist Church or Pierre Senior Center to play bridge, folks likely look forward to seeing what she’s wearing. Welch makes sure to match her classic and colorful outfits with coordinating shoes, purse and nail polish.
“If I don’t get one compliment each day, I better go home and start over,” she joked.
Raised in Blunt, Welch graduated from Blunt High School in 1948. Her late husband, Keith, who passed away in 2007, and her 72-year-old twin daughters, Dee Knudson of Sioux Falls and Di Knox of Blunt, and 70-year-old son, Ed, of Blunt also graduated from Blunt High.
Welch grew up wearing handmade dresses and hand-me-downs. Her dad farmed and her mother cared for older adults and washed and ironed clothes for pay.
“I can remember her ironing white shirts for teachers,” Welch said. “Clothing wasn’t wash and wear back then.”
She went to work in a restaurant at age 12.
“I had to do a lot of odd things to have spending money,” Welch said.
She married in 1949. Her husband also worked for the postal service, including as postmaster in Blunt and Fort Pierre, retiring from the latter.
After she retired from the post office in Spearfish, Welch found a new career — shopping.
“She’s been collecting for 40 years,” her daughter Di Knox said.
For the last four or fives years, Knox has helped with decorating her mother’s home for the holidays including carrying the totes and boxes from the basement.
“She used to do it herself,” Knox said. “She can’t do the stairs anymore.”
The day after Thanksgiving, they packed up the turkey day holiday decor and pulled out the Christmas stuff.
“We wrap each thing in bubble wrap,” Knox said.
Although Welch enjoys her Christmas trim and ornaments, she says that’s not what the holiday is all about.
“I feel like Christmas isn’t just Santa clauses and lights,” she said. “The true meaning of Christmas is Joseph and Mary and Baby Jesus.”
Welch has four closets, including a walk-in, filled with clothing, purchasing 95 percent of her clothing from catalogs. Her favorites catalogs include Christopher & Banks, JCPenney and Collections.
A thin 5-foot-7, Welch said she rarely needs to return items.
“I know what size I am,” she said.
Her wardrobe includes about 100 pairs of shoes and 50 purses. Welch rarely wears an outfit more than once a year.
She feels fortunate for her long life.
“I’ve lost five siblings. Everyone’s gone,” Welch said. “I am so blessed health wise.”
As a small and often sick child, she remembers the American Red Cross or the welfare department rounding up “the poor kids to get their tonsils taken out” when she was 12.
“I haven’t been sick since,” Welch said.
She wears hearing aids and has lost most of the sight in her left eye, and enjoys listening to Pierre football, baseball and basketball on the radio.
Since falling at church in April after missing a step and suffering a double pelvic fracture that left her incapacitated for two months, getting around has become difficult. Welch keeps going.
“I love life and I love to go and I love to entertain,” she said.
