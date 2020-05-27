Due to the risks associated with COVID-19, city officials have decided the Pierre outdoor pool will not open this year.
Pierre City Commission members received support from the Parks and Recreation Board regarding the decision.
“We hate to go without an outdoor public pool this season, but public safety is the priority,” Parks and Recreation Director Tom Farnsworth said.
After reviewing much information and after much discussion, staff recommended the outdoor pool stay closed for the summer because of a variety of pandemic-related operational complications, Farnsworth said.
“The outdoor pool, by its very nature is a gathering spot,” Farnsworth said. “Asking our lifeguards to enforce social distancing at the pool is a very challenging request. Our staff felt we should not open, and error on the side of safety.”
Pierre is not the only community to keep its public pool closed for the summer. Officials said of South Dakota’s 10 largest communities, eight have decided to leave outdoor pools closed this year.
“It’s a very difficult choice,” Parks and Recreation board Chairman John Simpson added. “Given the circumstances, keeping the pool closed is the prudent thing to do.”
Pierre’s outdoor pool is more than 90 years old. Officials said they plan to start building a new pool next spring.
