Who is someone in our area of Pierre/Fort Pierre who pops to mind when you think of someone who gives back to the community? This is a person who helps others, brings joy with them everywhere they go and expresses the love of God to everyone around. This is an individual who can be readily described as a “Beacon of Hope.”
Pierre First United Methodist Church is receiving nominations through July 6 for the first-ever Beacon of Hope recognition. Up to 20 persons nominated from the community and selected by a special selection committee at the church will receive an award certificate and a $40 Downtown Pierre Shopping gift certificate redeemable toward purchase of merchandise at a participating business in Pierre. The recipients will be announced on July 15.
This new ministry of Pierre First UMC has been made possible because of a generous gift from an anonymous donor. This benefactor is providing the shopping certificates as a way of “paying it forward” in gratitude and in expectation of multiplying the ways in which we bring hope to one another.
We are living through some of the most trying times in many decades in our nation and world. The COVID-19 pandemic has created impact to the routine of our daily lives. For some, the impact has been devastating. This is a time when we need to cultivate the culture of hope to strengthen the present and best position ourselves for the future, even if both the present and the future present enormous challenges.
To nominate someone for the Beacon of Hope, simply go to our Facebook page, Pierre First United Methodist Church. On that site, you’ll find a link to a questionnaire. The information requested includes contact information for the nominee, along with brief descriptions of how this person gives back to the community, how they bring hope to their neighbors, how they bring joy to others around, and ways that this person expresses the love of God. There is also a space to describe how else this person is a Beacon of Hope. Nomination questionnaires are also available at the Pierre First UMC office at 117 N. Central Avenue. The office phone is 224-5939.
Generosity and encouragement have long been means through which God’s people bring strength and hope to one another. In 2 Corinthians 8 the Apostle Paul cites the example of the churches in Macedonia. Even though they were facing difficult circumstances, including extreme poverty and affliction, they insisted on participating in an offering destined for the poor in Jerusalem. Paul offered this example as a challenge to the church in Corinth toward their participation and as a means to unite the churches across the ancient Mediterranean world.
Whenever we can take measures to recognize the blessings we see and have received through others, we encourage more of the same actions from all of us. At the same time, we are drawn closer together when we acknowledge strands of generosity, hope, joy, and love that hold us together in community. These strands are delivered by God’s grace through people, people who are a Beacon of Hope. Who will you nominate?
