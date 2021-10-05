In September 2021, the U.S. Climate Resilience Toolkit announced the publication of a new Northern Great Plains Region section. The section features narratives, tools, case studies and reports related to the impacts of climate change across the Northern Great Plains and information on how people can build resilience to them.
Used with the Climate Resilience Toolkit’s Steps to Resilience, the new section can help communities and managers of agricultural and natural lands across the Northern Great Plains recognize their climate hazards, assess their vulnerabilities and confront their climate risks.
Content for the new section – which includes discussions about water, agriculture, ecosystems and biodiversity, recreation and tourism, and Indigenous peoples – was built upon vetted information from the Fourth National Climate Assessment and other high-level reports. Laura Edwards, South Dakota State University Extension State Climatologist, was one of the 16 regional experts who reviewed content, curated resources and added information from recent research.
The section offers plain-language narratives about climate impacts that are already occurring and projected to continue across the region, and it describes efforts to build resilience. The Northern Plains section also includes links to climate data that can inform agriculture, hazard planning and community preparedness for climate extremes.
The Climate Resilience Toolkit team adds new regions to its website as regional experts from federal agencies, academic institutions, and public, private, and non-profit organizations volunteer to work with the toolkit’s editorial team. The Climate Resilience Toolkit for the Northern Plains region can be found at: https://toolkit.climate.gov/regions/northern-great-plains.
Laura Edwards is a state climatologist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
