Now is a great time to try ‘birding’

Many people are looking for activities they can do, yet also adhere to social distancing. “Try birding,” said personnel of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks.
“Starting or renewing your interest in birds and birding is a perfect way to substitute a fun and healthy hobby for your Netflix addiction,” said Eileen Dowd Stukel, wildlife diversity coordinator. “A birding buddy or group is great, but it’s a perfect time to take a quiet solo walk to find new birds, or simply station yourself near your bird feeders. It’s exciting to learn new species, but now is also a great time to watch adult birds care for young that have just left nests to face the world.”
To get started, borrow or purchase a pair of binoculars and try to view and identify the birds you see or hear. GF&P’s booklet “The Fledgling Birder” can help you learn the right clues to lead you to a bird’s ‘family’ (sparrow, thrush, woodpecker) as you hone your skills.
“Don’t be frustrated if you can’t identify all the birds at first,” said Stukel. “For millions of people, this is a lifelong activity that can be done nearly anywhere and anytime. Time spent outdoors has been proven to benefit our mental health, and South Dakota has lots to offer in the outdoors. Birding is a fun way to appreciate the beautiful, natural world around us.”
GF&P has several other resources to help any level of ‘birder.’ There are region-specific birding publications, as well as the Backyard Birding book, at state parks and at regional GF&P offices. Or, request a copy by emailing wildinfo@state.sd.us. Information is also online at gfp.sd.gov/breeding-bird-atlas.
Breeding Bird Atlas II
A breeding bird atlas is an effort to determine the distribution of all breeding bird species and their general habitat needs in a specific area, such as a state.
South Dakota’s first breeding bird atlas, from 1988-1992, documented 219 bird species. Major habitat changes in the state caused by loss and conversion of CRP acreage, increased biofuel and wind farm development, and continued loss of grasslands, justified the need for a second breeding bird atlas to see how birds responded to these challenges.
The second bird atlas, beginning 20 years after the first atlas began, covered 2008-2012. On this website you’ll find the results of this important survey effort, done with the help of State Wildlife Grant funds, SDGFP, Bird Conservancy of the Rockies and many volunteers and partners committed to the future of the state’s bird life.
“Second Atlas of Breeding Birds of South Dakota” is a thorough book on the project. To order a copy, call 605-223-7662.
Species Accounts: learn about breeding species, including life history, images and comparison maps. Explore interactive data on atlas blocks and view county and statewide results.
