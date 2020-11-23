Oahe Downstream Disabled Hunt still a success

The Oahe Downstream Recreation Area hosted its 28th annual Oahe Hunt on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 21-22. The Oahe Hunt is one weekend each year, and is only for hunters who require a wheelchair. This event is the only time hunting is allowed at the area.
“This year’s hunt was considerably different due to COVID-19, with many new safety protocols put in place,” said Pat Buscher, district supervisor South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks. “We had seven hunters who participated, out of 10 total tags allocated. Our volunteer numbers were also limited due to COVID, as some had the virus, and some have elderly parents they care for so they did not participate.”
The hunt allows wheelchair-bound men and women to enjoy not only the outdoors and other wildlife such as fox and eagles but also hunting for deer. The Oahe Hunt is sponsored by the Corps of Engineers and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks. Deer blinds have been built specifically with wheelchairs in mind. Firing lines have been carefully planned so no shooting can be done toward any other hunters or structures. The annual success rate, depending on the shooting ability of the person, is often around 60 percent, with harvested deer range in size from does to 6-by-6 bucks.
The Oahe Hunt is sponsored by the Corps of Engineers and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks. To ensure safety, entrance into the area is limited to participating hunters, hunt volunteers and staff. This year, all the deer were bagged on Saturday; Sunday turned out to be too warm and hampered deer movement.
“We had seven family members who assisted the hunters in the field and we had five non-agency volunteers and four agency staff who facilitated the hunt,” Buscher said. “The hunters harvested three antlerless deer and two antlered, all white-tailed deer.”
“The individual hunters apply and purchase their hunting licenses. Hunters generally provide their own firearms, as they are actively engaged in hunting. By far most of the hunters take home the meat for their consumption. In some cases we have an isolated deer donated,” Buscher said. “This continues to be a great opportunity to provide a real hunt for those with mobility issues. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Oahe Project Office and SDGFP have collaborated to make this possible annually for qualifying hunters.”
