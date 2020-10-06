The 69th annual Oahe Electric meeting took place outside the high school in Onida on October 3.
Due to continuing public health concerns, the meeting was modified from the typical in-person, sit down meal version, to a drive-through style.
“This did not seem to deter members, as there were 303 registered members, which happens to be the exact same number as the 2019 meeting,” said Samantha Irvine of the Oahe Electric Cooperative Inc. in a release. “Members were able to simply drive up, receive their registration packet, cast their vote, and head home. It was that easy, and they all received a $40 bill credit for taking the time to attend their meeting.”
Included in this year’s registration packet was a program with the 2019 financials and short reports from Office Manager Valerie Marso, Operations Manager Matthew Eldridge, and Member Services Manager Russ Hohn.
A short welcome address and farewell note came from General Manager Rodney Haag. After 43 years with Oahe Electric, Haag is retiring.
Included in the packet was a list of the Years of Service awards for employees and directors. Congratulations to: Blaine Livermont, director, 5 years; Steve Long, material/workorder/AMR agent, 5 years; Brady Gaer, journeyman lineman, 10 years; Valerie Marso, office manager, 20 years; and Mark Bruning, line foreman, 25 years.
The director election ended with Ryan Noyes and Kirk Yackley taking the director positions. Leaving the board was Ken Gillaspie.
Oahe Electric Cooperative Inc’s “Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week” is Zachary Farries, a senior at Sully Buttes High School in Onida. Farries boasts a 3.97 grade-point average. He is active in FFA, football, baseball, and is also an Academic Letter Winner. He received $250, and is in the running for a $1,000 scholarship.
